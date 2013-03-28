The 18 Hottest Restaurants In Florida

Jennifer Polland
Baoli Miami

OpenTable.com just released its list of 100 Hot Spot Restaurants in America.

The list is based on more than 5 million restaurant reviews submitted by OpenTable diners for more than 15,000 restaurants in the U.S.

Of the top 100 restaurants that made the list, 18 restaurants are located in Florida.

From Miami Beach to Tampa Bay, these are the hottest restaurants in Florida.

Bâoli Miami

Location: 1906 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Cuisine: Mediterranean and International

Price: $31 to $50

This export from the French Riviera is one of the hippest new restaurants in Miami. The chef takes advantage of fresh, local ingredients to create inventive Mediterranean dishes. Located on Collins Avenue, the space is sexy and intimate, and there's an open-air garden out back.

Bâoli Miami also has a night club, which happens to be one of the hottest tickets in town.

The Bazaar by José Andrés at SLS Hotel South Beach

Location: 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Cuisine: Latin / Spanish

Price: $31 to $50

Located inside the hot new SLS Hotel South Beach, The Bazaar by José Andrés is Andrés' first venture in Miami. It serves modern and inventive Spanish and Latin cuisine.

Designed by Phillipe Starck, the space is meant to evoke a modern, European-inspired 'indoor piazza.'

Buccan

Location: 350 South County Rd., Palm Beach

Cuisine: Contemporary American

Price: $31 to $50

Located in Palm Beach, Buccan is a high-end bistro that serves creative modern cuisine in a casual setting. Most of the dishes by Chef Clay Conley are small, allowing diners to sample a wide variety of plates.

Buddha Sky Bar

Location: 217 East Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach

Cuisine: Asian

Price: $31 to $50

Located on the third floor of a building in Delray Beach, Buddha Sky Bar has a glass-enclosed rooftop arboretum that overlooks downtown Delray.

The menu is Asian inspired, featuring everything from dim sum and wok-fried dishes to sushi.

Fly Bar & Restaurant

Location: 1202 N. Franklin St., Tampa

Cuisine: Fusion / Eclectic

Price: $30 and under

Fly Bar & Restaurant is a unique space that has great food, music, and art, and a funky vibe.

It can get crowded, but the prices are reasonable and there's a fun and cozy feel.

Grille One Sixteen - South Tampa

Location: 612 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa

Cuisine: Contemporary American

Price: $30 and under

Grille One Sixteen serves fresh, organic, and local ingredients, like juicy steaks and fresh-caught fish.

It's a trendy space with cosmopolitan decor.

Juvia

Location: 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami

Cuisine: French / Japanese

Price: $50 and over

Juvia is a giant 10,000-square-foot restaurant and lounge with indoor and outdoor space. The dining room features a vertical garden.

The cuisine is a unique mix of Japanese, French, and Peruvian dishes with a modern twist.

Prato - Winter Park

Location: 124 North Park Ave., Winter Park

Cuisine: Italian

Price: $30 and under

Prato serves authentic and rustic Italian cuisine from Chef Brandon McGlamery, like house-cured meats, homemade meatballs, and fresh pasta and pizza in a cozy and communal setting.

Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar - Fort Lauderdale

Location: 1313 East Las Olas Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale

Cuisine: Mexican

Price: $30 and under

Everything at Rocco's Tacos is made with care and precision: the corn tortillas are made in house, the guacamole is prepared table-side, and the ingredients are fresh. There are several locations around Florida, but the Fort Lauderdale outpost is one of the most popular.

Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar

Location: 224 Clematis St., West Palm Beach

Cuisine: Mexican / Southwestern

Price: $30 and under

Another branch of the local Mexican favourite, Rocco's Tacos in West Palm Beach serves the same fine hand-made tacos and Mexican fare that you'll find at the other outposts. Pair your meal with a drink made with any of the 220 varieties of tequila.

STK Miami

Location: 2377 Collins Ave., Miami

Cuisine: Steakhouse

Price: $31 to $50

STK is both a modern steakhouse and a chic lounge that is one of the hottest spots in Miami. Enjoy a fine steak in a modern setting, where DJs spin cool tunes and model-types come for the tasty cocktails.

Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill

Location: 3252 North East First Ave., Miami

Cuisine: Tapas / Small Plates

Price: $31 to $50

The decor at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill evokes Havana or Key West, and there's a fun and upbeat vibe. Diners rave about the small plates, like the goat cheese croquettes and bacon-wrapped dates.

Sushi POP

Location: 310 W. Mitchell Hammock Rd., Oviedo

Cuisine: Japanese

Price: $30 and under

Sushi POP is inspired by Japanese pop culture, and it serves high-quality sushi in a modern and creative setting.

SUSHISAMBA dromo

Location: 600 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

Cuisine: Japanese

Price: $31 to $50

This hip South Beach restaurant serves Latin and Japanese fusion dishes, like yellowtail ceviche and tuna tataki with heart of palm, avocado, and citrus. There's also great sushi, of course.

It's definitely a scene, so be prepared to wait and come dressed appropriately.

Wynwood Kitchen and Bar

Location: 2550 N.W. 2nd Ave., Miami

Cuisine: Global, International

Price: $30 and under

Located in Miami's Wynwood district, this restaurant definitely has a cool vibe, with its murals by Shepard Fairey and its hip and modern decor. The menu is eclectic, featuring everything from Latin American-inspired dishes like ropa vieja empanadas to classic favourites like braised short ribs.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Location: 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach

Cuisine: Southern

Price: $30 and under

Yardbird serves Southern comfort food with a modern twist. Most of the ingredients are sourced from local Florida farms. People rave about the Sweet Tea-Brined Southern Ribs.

YOLO

Location: 333 East Las Olas Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale

Cuisine: American

Price: $30 and under

YOLO (You Only Live Once) serves modern American food in a contemporary setting. It's a hip scene with great people watching, loud music, and lots of singles.

Zuma Japanese Restaurant - Miami

Location: 270 Biscayne Boulevard Way, Miami

Cuisine: Japanese

Price: $50 and over

This Japanese Izakaya restaurant is definitely one of the hottest reservations in Miami. It offers fabulous views of the Miami River or of the beautiful people who are dining inside.

