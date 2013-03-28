The 18 Hottest Restaurants In Florida

OpenTable.com just released its list of 100 Hot Spot Restaurants in America.
The list is based on more than 5 million restaurant reviews submitted by OpenTable diners for more than 15,000 restaurants in the U.S.
Of the top 100 restaurants that made the list, 18 restaurants are located in Florida.
From Miami Beach to Tampa Bay, these are the hottest restaurants in Florida.
Location: 1906 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
Cuisine: Mediterranean and International
Price: $31 to $50
This export from the French Riviera is one of the hippest new restaurants in Miami. The chef takes advantage of fresh, local ingredients to create inventive Mediterranean dishes. Located on Collins Avenue, the space is sexy and intimate, and there's an open-air garden out back.
Bâoli Miami also has a night club, which happens to be one of the hottest tickets in town.
Location: 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Cuisine: Latin / Spanish
Price: $31 to $50
Located inside the hot new SLS Hotel South Beach, The Bazaar by José Andrés is Andrés' first venture in Miami. It serves modern and inventive Spanish and Latin cuisine.
Designed by Phillipe Starck, the space is meant to evoke a modern, European-inspired 'indoor piazza.'
Location: 350 South County Rd., Palm Beach
Cuisine: Contemporary American
Price: $31 to $50
Located in Palm Beach, Buccan is a high-end bistro that serves creative modern cuisine in a casual setting. Most of the dishes by Chef Clay Conley are small, allowing diners to sample a wide variety of plates.
Location: 217 East Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach
Cuisine: Asian
Price: $31 to $50
Located on the third floor of a building in Delray Beach, Buddha Sky Bar has a glass-enclosed rooftop arboretum that overlooks downtown Delray.
The menu is Asian inspired, featuring everything from dim sum and wok-fried dishes to sushi.
Location: 1202 N. Franklin St., Tampa
Cuisine: Fusion / Eclectic
Price: $30 and under
Fly Bar & Restaurant is a unique space that has great food, music, and art, and a funky vibe.
It can get crowded, but the prices are reasonable and there's a fun and cozy feel.
Location: 612 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa
Cuisine: Contemporary American
Price: $30 and under
Grille One Sixteen serves fresh, organic, and local ingredients, like juicy steaks and fresh-caught fish.
It's a trendy space with cosmopolitan decor.
Location: 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami
Cuisine: French / Japanese
Price: $50 and over
Juvia is a giant 10,000-square-foot restaurant and lounge with indoor and outdoor space. The dining room features a vertical garden.
The cuisine is a unique mix of Japanese, French, and Peruvian dishes with a modern twist.
Location: 124 North Park Ave., Winter Park
Cuisine: Italian
Price: $30 and under
Prato serves authentic and rustic Italian cuisine from Chef Brandon McGlamery, like house-cured meats, homemade meatballs, and fresh pasta and pizza in a cozy and communal setting.
Location: 1313 East Las Olas Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale
Cuisine: Mexican
Price: $30 and under
Everything at Rocco's Tacos is made with care and precision: the corn tortillas are made in house, the guacamole is prepared table-side, and the ingredients are fresh. There are several locations around Florida, but the Fort Lauderdale outpost is one of the most popular.
Location: 224 Clematis St., West Palm Beach
Cuisine: Mexican / Southwestern
Price: $30 and under
Another branch of the local Mexican favourite, Rocco's Tacos in West Palm Beach serves the same fine hand-made tacos and Mexican fare that you'll find at the other outposts. Pair your meal with a drink made with any of the 220 varieties of tequila.
Location: 2377 Collins Ave., Miami
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Price: $31 to $50
STK is both a modern steakhouse and a chic lounge that is one of the hottest spots in Miami. Enjoy a fine steak in a modern setting, where DJs spin cool tunes and model-types come for the tasty cocktails.
Location: 3252 North East First Ave., Miami
Cuisine: Tapas / Small Plates
Price: $31 to $50
The decor at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill evokes Havana or Key West, and there's a fun and upbeat vibe. Diners rave about the small plates, like the goat cheese croquettes and bacon-wrapped dates.
Location: 310 W. Mitchell Hammock Rd., Oviedo
Cuisine: Japanese
Price: $30 and under
Sushi POP is inspired by Japanese pop culture, and it serves high-quality sushi in a modern and creative setting.
Location: 600 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
Cuisine: Japanese
Price: $31 to $50
This hip South Beach restaurant serves Latin and Japanese fusion dishes, like yellowtail ceviche and tuna tataki with heart of palm, avocado, and citrus. There's also great sushi, of course.
It's definitely a scene, so be prepared to wait and come dressed appropriately.
Location: 2550 N.W. 2nd Ave., Miami
Cuisine: Global, International
Price: $30 and under
Located in Miami's Wynwood district, this restaurant definitely has a cool vibe, with its murals by Shepard Fairey and its hip and modern decor. The menu is eclectic, featuring everything from Latin American-inspired dishes like ropa vieja empanadas to classic favourites like braised short ribs.
Location: 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach
Cuisine: Southern
Price: $30 and under
Yardbird serves Southern comfort food with a modern twist. Most of the ingredients are sourced from local Florida farms. People rave about the Sweet Tea-Brined Southern Ribs.
Location: 333 East Las Olas Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale
Cuisine: American
Price: $30 and under
YOLO (You Only Live Once) serves modern American food in a contemporary setting. It's a hip scene with great people watching, loud music, and lots of singles.
Location: 270 Biscayne Boulevard Way, Miami
Cuisine: Japanese
Price: $50 and over
This Japanese Izakaya restaurant is definitely one of the hottest reservations in Miami. It offers fabulous views of the Miami River or of the beautiful people who are dining inside.
