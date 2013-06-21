The 18 Most Interesting Homes On The Planet

People can live virtually anywhere — but some do it better than others.
These beautiful, wacky, and unique living structures are a testament to human creativity and ingenuity.
From a home with an aeroplane on top to an innovative sundial home that heats itself, these are 18 of the most interesting houses on the planet.
70 dome houses were built for villagers who lost their houses to an earthquake in Indonesia's ancient city of Yogyakarta. The monolithic domes can withstand earthquakes and winds up to 190 mph.
These homes in Rockland Ranch, Utah are built inside the blasted cavern of the cliff. There are approximately 100 people living in this tiny town, which was originally founded 35 years ago as a safe-haven for fundamentalist Mormons.
This Bulgarian woman lives in a car-sized wine vat in central Spain. There are about 40 people living in this makeshift camp who came to pick grapes during the six-week annual harvest.
This Heliodome is a bio-climatic solar house in Eastern France. The house is designed as a three-dimensional sundial that keeps the temperature cool during summer months, and warms the living space in the winter, fall, and spring.
Here, Venito Hernandez stands outside his sun-dried brick home. The house is in Mexico's Northern state of Coahuila, and is 131 feet in diameter with a huge boulder used as the roof.
A triplex penthouse atop Brooklyn's iconic Clock Tower building in DUMBO has stunning views of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. It also has a private elevator, 7,000-square-feet of space, and currently on sale for $18 million.
73-year-old builder Bohumil Lhota created a turning house in a small village north of Prague, Czech Republic. He started building it in 1981, and finished in 2002. His home rotates so he can have the best view at all times, and can also move up and down.
Thought to be the world's skinniest home averaging five-feet wide, the Keret Home was built by Edgar Keret in Warsaw between two existing buildings. Keret said the project is a memorial to his parents' family who died in the Holocaust.
This three-bedroom home was made from four shipping containers in Sydney. It was priced at $130,000, and has two bathrooms, timber floors, a kitchen, laundry room, and can be pulled apart and transported if need be.
This home — built in the Ivory Coast's capital Abidjan — was made to look like a crocodile. It was designed and built by an artist, and now his apprentice lives in the home after his death.
These treehouses on the Nine Ladies site in Stanton Lees, Derbyshire in Northern England were inhabited by protestors for over four years who were trying to prevent the land from being quarried for gritstone (they were ultimately successful).
This three-bedroom, octagonal home was built on a rotating platform in Australia. The house cost $700,000 to construct, and makes a full rotation every 30 minutes.
This house sits on a rock in Serbia's river Drina. A group of young men decided that the rock was the ideal place to build a shelter in 1968, and it has withstood severe storms and floods for over 50 years.
Liu Lingchao built a makeshift dwelling to house himself as he walked back to his hometown in China. He has been walking for five years with the 132 pound structure made from plastic bags, bed sheets, and bamboo, and is now less than 20 miles away from his goal.
