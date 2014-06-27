The 18 Books That Changed My Life

Noah Kagan, OkDork

A few months ago, I was drinking a Noah’s Mill whiskey with my good buddy Brian Balfour and talking about life.

During the conversation we got on the topic of books that changed our lives.

I want to share them with you.

I judge a book’s success if a year later I am still using at least one thing from the book.

My takeaways are what I still remember from the books; you may get even more out of these:

“7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen Covey

  • Begin with the end in mind.
  • Relationships are like a bank account; you make deposits and withdrawals.
  • Sharpen the saw, keep learning and improving your brain.

“Nice Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office” by Lois Frankel

  • Don’t let men shorten your name at the office.
  • Don’t mother people at the office or you’ll be treated like a mother.

“Paradox of Choice” by Barry Schwartz

  • At restaurants, close the menu after you find the one dish that you like.
  • Choices can be evil. Being satisfied with things will make you so much happier than always going for the maximum.

“Influence” by Robert Cialdini

  • People can be influenced in their behaviours by many different tactics.

“Ultimate Sales Machine” by Chet Holmes

  • This book has so many frigging tips I can’t even start. Get it.

“The Power of Full Engagement” by Jim Loehr

  • It’s not about how much time you have in your day but how you allocate you energy.
  • You need to allocate time for yourself to recharge.
  • Spend time with people that give you more energy.

“Your Brain at Work” by David Rock

  • Different ways to organise and prioritise your day to maximise productivity.

“Sex at Dawn” by Christopher Ryan

  • Jealousy is a societal creation and great ways to be aware of why it happens.

“Celestine Prophecy” by James Redfield

  • Nothing is coincidence.
  • Fate is what you make of it, i.e., go create your own luck.

“Purple Cow” by Seth Godin

  • Only the unique get remembered.

“Permission Marketing” by Seth Godin

  • No one wants your annoying marketing. Get their permission and deliver more than what they expect.

“Setting the Table” by Danny Meyer

  • Create an experience that is like nothing else.
  • Be authentic to yourself.
  • Treating the customers exceptionally is the differentiator in business.

“The Score Will Take Care of Itself” by Bill Walsh

  • Focus on doing the right processes, and the outcome will take care of itself.
  • Keep your lockers/desks clean and it will reflect in other parts of your life.

“Mindless Eating” by Brian Wansink

  • Great hacks on ways to reduce calories instead of just trying new diet fads.
  • Hide the food you don’t want to eat.
  • Put out the portions of food you want instead of just eating from the bag.
  • Using science/data to make decisions/impacts on our eating habits instead of opinions.

“The Way of the Superior Man” by David Deida

  • Be conscious/present when you are interacting in life.
  • Spend time with the people that are honest and make your life better.

“Women who Love Too Much” by Robin Norwood

  • Love yourself first and you can be loved.

“The Fountainhead” by Ayn Rand

  • Healthy selfishness is a great thing.

These books reflect a full life, not just business.

Noah Kagan is the Chief Sumo at AppSumo.com. Before that he was employee #30 at Facebook and #4 at Mint. He blogs at OkDork.com.

