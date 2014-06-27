The 18 Books That Changed My Life

A few months ago, I was drinking a Noah’s Mill whiskey with my good buddy Brian Balfour and talking about life.

During the conversation we got on the topic of books that changed our lives.

I want to share them with you.



I judge a book’s success if a year later I am still using at least one thing from the book.

My takeaways are what I still remember from the books; you may get even more out of these:

“7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen Covey

Begin with the end in mind.

Relationships are like a bank account; you make deposits and withdrawals.

Sharpen the saw, keep learning and improving your brain.

“Nice Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office” by Lois Frankel

Don’t let men shorten your name at the office.

Don’t mother people at the office or you’ll be treated like a mother.

“Paradox of Choice” by Barry Schwartz

At restaurants, close the menu after you find the one dish that you like.

Choices can be evil. Being satisfied with things will make you so much happier than always going for the maximum.

“Influence” by Robert Cialdini

People can be influenced in their behaviours by many different tactics.

“Ultimate Sales Machine” by Chet Holmes

This book has so many frigging tips I can’t even start. Get it.

“The Power of Full Engagement” by Jim Loehr

It’s not about how much time you have in your day but how you allocate you energy.

You need to allocate time for yourself to recharge.

Spend time with people that give you more energy.

“Your Brain at Work” by David Rock

Different ways to organise and prioritise your day to maximise productivity.

“Sex at Dawn” by Christopher Ryan

Jealousy is a societal creation and great ways to be aware of why it happens.

“Celestine Prophecy” by James Redfield

Nothing is coincidence.

Fate is what you make of it, i.e., go create your own luck.

“Purple Cow” by Seth Godin

Only the unique get remembered.

“Permission Marketing” by Seth Godin

No one wants your annoying marketing. Get their permission and deliver more than what they expect.

“Setting the Table” by Danny Meyer

Create an experience that is like nothing else.

Be authentic to yourself.

Treating the customers exceptionally is the differentiator in business.

“The Score Will Take Care of Itself” by Bill Walsh

Focus on doing the right processes, and the outcome will take care of itself.

Keep your lockers/desks clean and it will reflect in other parts of your life.

“Mindless Eating” by Brian Wansink

Great hacks on ways to reduce calories instead of just trying new diet fads.

Hide the food you don’t want to eat.

Put out the portions of food you want instead of just eating from the bag.

Using science/data to make decisions/impacts on our eating habits instead of opinions.

“The Way of the Superior Man” by David Deida

Be conscious/present when you are interacting in life.

Spend time with the people that are honest and make your life better.

“Women who Love Too Much” by Robin Norwood

Love yourself first and you can be loved.

“The Fountainhead” by Ayn Rand

Healthy selfishness is a great thing.

These books reflect a full life, not just business.

Noah Kagan is the Chief Sumo at AppSumo.com. Before that he was employee #30 at Facebook and #4 at Mint. He blogs at OkDork.com.

