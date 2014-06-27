The 18 Books That Changed My Life

A few months ago, I was drinking a Noah’s Mill whiskey with my good buddy Brian Balfour and talking about life.
During the conversation we got on the topic of books that changed our lives.
I want to share them with you.
I judge a book’s success if a year later I am still using at least one thing from the book.
My takeaways are what I still remember from the books; you may get even more out of these:
“7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen Covey
- Begin with the end in mind.
- Relationships are like a bank account; you make deposits and withdrawals.
- Sharpen the saw, keep learning and improving your brain.
“Nice Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office” by Lois Frankel
- Don’t let men shorten your name at the office.
- Don’t mother people at the office or you’ll be treated like a mother.
“Paradox of Choice” by Barry Schwartz
- At restaurants, close the menu after you find the one dish that you like.
- Choices can be evil. Being satisfied with things will make you so much happier than always going for the maximum.
“Influence” by Robert Cialdini
- People can be influenced in their behaviours by many different tactics.
“Ultimate Sales Machine” by Chet Holmes
- This book has so many frigging tips I can’t even start. Get it.
“The Power of Full Engagement” by Jim Loehr
- It’s not about how much time you have in your day but how you allocate you energy.
- You need to allocate time for yourself to recharge.
- Spend time with people that give you more energy.
“Your Brain at Work” by David Rock
- Different ways to organise and prioritise your day to maximise productivity.
“Sex at Dawn” by Christopher Ryan
- Jealousy is a societal creation and great ways to be aware of why it happens.
“Celestine Prophecy” by James Redfield
- Nothing is coincidence.
- Fate is what you make of it, i.e., go create your own luck.
- Only the unique get remembered.
“Permission Marketing” by Seth Godin
- No one wants your annoying marketing. Get their permission and deliver more than what they expect.
“Setting the Table” by Danny Meyer
- Create an experience that is like nothing else.
- Be authentic to yourself.
- Treating the customers exceptionally is the differentiator in business.
“The Score Will Take Care of Itself” by Bill Walsh
- Focus on doing the right processes, and the outcome will take care of itself.
- Keep your lockers/desks clean and it will reflect in other parts of your life.
“Mindless Eating” by Brian Wansink
- Great hacks on ways to reduce calories instead of just trying new diet fads.
- Hide the food you don’t want to eat.
- Put out the portions of food you want instead of just eating from the bag.
- Using science/data to make decisions/impacts on our eating habits instead of opinions.
“The Way of the Superior Man” by David Deida
- Be conscious/present when you are interacting in life.
- Spend time with the people that are honest and make your life better.
“Women who Love Too Much” by Robin Norwood
- Love yourself first and you can be loved.
“The Fountainhead” by Ayn Rand
- Healthy selfishness is a great thing.
These books reflect a full life, not just business.
Noah Kagan is the Chief Sumo at AppSumo.com. Before that he was employee #30 at Facebook and #4 at Mint. He blogs at OkDork.com.
