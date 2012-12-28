The Most Memorable Tweets Of 2012

Photo: BarackObama via Twitter

This has been a big year for Twitter. The platform saw its active user base rise to more than 200 million people.



The 2012 presidential election became the most tweeted-about political event ever, with 20 million tweets.

The London Olympics generated more than 150 million tweets. 2012 even saw the invention of Twitter toilet paper.

And of course, it was on everyone’s favourite fast-paced social network that so much of this year’s news broke and played out, in bursts of 140 characters or less.

Here, a look back at some of the most memorable Twitter moments of 2012.

