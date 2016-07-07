The 17 most incredible homes in the world, according to the World Architecture Festival

Herrine Ro
Villa Marittima CoverWorld Architecture FestivalVilla Marittima.

From a luxury home in the middle of the Brazilian rainforest to a museum hanging off a mountain in Italy, more than 340 architectural projects from around the world have been shortlisted for the 2016 World Architecture Festival on Monday.

The winner for each of the 32 categories will be announced in Berlin in November, selected by an international panel comprised of several high profile architects and designers.

Here are the 17 incredible homes from around the world that made the cut for the “House” category.

Field House -- Glogow, Poland, by Blank Architects

World Architecture Festival

The Red House -- Auckland, New Zealand, by Crosson Architects,

World Architecture Festival

Tin House -- London, UK, by Henning Stummel Architects

World Architecture Festival

K Valley House -- Thames, New Zealand, by Herbst Architects

World Architecture Festival

House Juniskär -- Sundsvall, Sweden, by Hermansson Hiller Lundberg Arkitekter

World Architecture Festival

McLeod House -- Sydney, Australia, by Ian Moore Architects

World Architecture Festival

Nannup Holiday House -- Nanny, Australia, by iredale pedersen hook architects

World Architecture Festival

CASA31_4 Room House - Perth, Australia, by iredale pedersen hook architects and Caroline Di Costa Architect

World Architecture Festival

HOUSE MM -- Palma de Mallorca, Spain, by OHLAB / Oliver Hernaiz Architecture Lab

World Architecture Festival

Living-Garden House -- Izbica, Poland, by Robert Konieczny - KWK Promes

World Architecture Festival

Konieczny's Ark -- Brenna, Poland, by Robert Konieczny - KWK Promes

World Architecture Festival

Villa Marittima -- St Andrews Beach, Australia, by Robin Williams Architect

World Architecture Festival

E-Type House -- Auckland, New Zealand, by RTA Studio

World Architecture Festival

Keeper's House and Lodge -- Tipperary, Ireland, by Scott Tallon Walker Architects,

World Architecture Festival

Indigo Slam -- Sydney, Australia, by Smart Design Studio

World Architecture Festival

Jungle house -- São Paulo, Brazil, by studio mk27

World Architecture Festival

33 Holland Park -- Singapore, by studioMilou architecture

World Architecture Festival

