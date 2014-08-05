The 17 Highest-Paid CEOs In Tech

Madeline Stone
Marc R. Benioff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Salesforce.com

While some tech CEOs, including Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg and Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, have opted to receive a $US1 annual salary, others are still bringing in the big bucks.

The New York Times recently put together a list of the 200 highest-paid CEOs in America. Many of them run tech companies.

Only chief executives leading companies with a market capitalisation of at least $US1 billion were considered.

While longtime CEOs like Larry Ellison and Marc Benioff are no strangers to lists like this one, there were some surprises.

#16 Verizon head Lowell McAdam took home $US15.8 million in 2013.

Compensation breakdown:

Salary: $1,480,769

Bonus: $4,125,000

Perks: $780,874

Stock: $9,375,077

Options: $0

#15 Broadcom CEO Scott McGregor made $US15.9 million in 2013.

Compensation breakdown:

Salary: $977,154

Bonus: $1,631,700

Perks: $5,100

Stock: $13,333,733

Options: $0

#14 Godfrey Sullivan, CEO of enterprise software company Splunk, made $US17 million in 2013. That's a 1,818% increase from the previous year's pay.

Compensation breakdown:

Salary: $350,000

Bonus: $630,000

Perks: $16,207

Stock: $16,011,200

Options: $0

#13 Despite having a $US1 salary, Hewlett-Packard chief Meg Whitman made $US17.6 million in 2013, up from $US15.4 million in 2012.

Compensation breakdown:

Salary: $1

Bonus: $260,000

Perks: $275,334

Stock: $4,394,475

Options: $12,713,433

#12 Former Qualcomm CEO Paul Jacobs took home $US20.4 million in 2013. Jacobs stepped down from his position in December, and he now serves as executive chairman on the company's board.

Compensation breakdown:

Salary: $1,200,014

Bonus: $3,488,325

Perks: $760,532

Stock: $15,000,069

Options: $0

#11 AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson made $US20.6 million in 2013.

Compensation breakdown:

Salary: $1,633,333

Bonus: $5,000,000

Perks: $522,203

Stock: $13,441,558

Options: $0

#10 Cisco CEO John Chambers made $US21 million in 2013, an 80% increase over his 2012 pay.

Compensation breakdown:

Salary: $1,100,000

Bonus: $4,700,080

Perks: $11,769

Stock: $15,237,652

Options: $0

#9 In her first full year as CEO of Yahoo, Marissa Mayer made $US24.9 million. She was the second-highest paid female executive overall.

Marissa Mayer.

Compensation breakdown:

Salary: $1,000,000

Bonus: $1,702,250

Perks: $73,863

Stock: $8,312,316

Options: $13,847,282

#8 Paul Ricci, CEO of Nuance Communications, took home $US29.2 million in 2013. Nuance developed the technology that powers Siri.

Compensation breakdown:

Salary: $800,000

Bonus: $300,000

Perks: $226,829

Stock: $27,900,000

Options: $0

#7 T-Mobile's John Legere was paid $US29.2 million in his first year as CEO.

Compensation breakdown:

Salary: $1,250,000

Bonus: $5,358,333

Perks: $137,325

Stock: $US22,500,051

Options: $0

#6 Tony Aquila, CEO of Texas-based auto insurance software provider Solera Holdings, made $US29.9 million in 2013.

Compensation breakdown:

Salary: $780,000

Bonus: $1,247,000

Perks: $101,250

Stock: $1,367,316

Options: $26,400,045

#4 TripAdvisor CEO Steve Kaufer took home $US39 million in 2013, a 510% increase over his 2012 pay.

Compensation breakdown:

Salary: $500,000

Bonus: $450,000

Perks: $10,101

Stock: $0

Options: $38,054,0126

#3 LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner made $US49.1 million in 2013, a jaw-dropping 4,075% increase from his 2012 compensation.

Compensation breakdown:

Salary: $583,750

Bonus: $1,094,531

Perks: $US4,664

Stock: $18,709,690

Options: $28,678,729

#2 New Zynga CEO Don Mattrick made $US57.8 million in his first year on the job.

Compensation breakdown:

Salary: $481,409

Bonus: $5,969,863

Perks: $371

Stock: $38,035,712

Options: $13,327,036

#1 Oracle's Larry Ellison was tech's best paid executive in 2013, ranking third among all CEOs. He made $US78.4 million in 2013, down from $US96.2 million the previous year.

Compensation breakdown:

Salary: $1

Bonus: $1,126

Perks: $1,545,930

Stock: $0

Options: $76,893,600

