The 17 Highest-Paid CEOs In Tech

REUTERS/Ruben Sprich Marc R. Benioff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Salesforce.com, speaks during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 22, 2014.

While some tech CEOs, including Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg and Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, have opted to receive a $US1 annual salary, others are still bringing in the big bucks.

The New York Times recently put together a list of the 200 highest-paid CEOs in America. Many of them run tech companies.

Only chief executives leading companies with a market capitalisation of at least $US1 billion were considered.

While longtime CEOs like Larry Ellison and Marc Benioff are no strangers to lists like this one, there were some surprises.

#16 Verizon head Lowell McAdam took home $US15.8 million in 2013. Compensation breakdown: Salary: $1,480,769 Bonus: $4,125,000 Perks: $780,874 Stock: $9,375,077 Options: $0 #15 Broadcom CEO Scott McGregor made $US15.9 million in 2013. Compensation breakdown: Salary: $977,154 Bonus: $1,631,700 Perks: $5,100 Stock: $13,333,733 Options: $0 #14 Godfrey Sullivan, CEO of enterprise software company Splunk, made $US17 million in 2013. That's a 1,818% increase from the previous year's pay. Compensation breakdown: Salary: $350,000 Bonus: $630,000 Perks: $16,207 Stock: $16,011,200 Options: $0 #13 Despite having a $US1 salary, Hewlett-Packard chief Meg Whitman made $US17.6 million in 2013, up from $US15.4 million in 2012. Compensation breakdown: Salary: $1 Bonus: $260,000 Perks: $275,334 Stock: $4,394,475 Options: $12,713,433 #12 Former Qualcomm CEO Paul Jacobs took home $US20.4 million in 2013. Jacobs stepped down from his position in December, and he now serves as executive chairman on the company's board. Compensation breakdown: Salary: $1,200,014 Bonus: $3,488,325 Perks: $760,532 Stock: $15,000,069 Options: $0 #11 AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson made $US20.6 million in 2013. Compensation breakdown: Salary: $1,633,333 Bonus: $5,000,000 Perks: $522,203 Stock: $13,441,558 Options: $0 #10 Cisco CEO John Chambers made $US21 million in 2013, an 80% increase over his 2012 pay. Compensation breakdown: Salary: $1,100,000 Bonus: $4,700,080 Perks: $11,769 Stock: $15,237,652 Options: $0 #9 In her first full year as CEO of Yahoo, Marissa Mayer made $US24.9 million. She was the second-highest paid female executive overall. Marissa Mayer. Compensation breakdown: Salary: $1,000,000 Bonus: $1,702,250 Perks: $73,863 Stock: $8,312,316 Options: $13,847,282 #8 Paul Ricci, CEO of Nuance Communications, took home $US29.2 million in 2013. Nuance developed the technology that powers Siri. Compensation breakdown: Salary: $800,000 Bonus: $300,000 Perks: $226,829 Stock: $27,900,000 Options: $0 #7 T-Mobile's John Legere was paid $US29.2 million in his first year as CEO. Compensation breakdown: Salary: $1,250,000 Bonus: $5,358,333 Perks: $137,325 Stock: $US22,500,051 Options: $0 #6 Tony Aquila, CEO of Texas-based auto insurance software provider Solera Holdings, made $US29.9 million in 2013. Compensation breakdown: Salary: $780,000 Bonus: $1,247,000 Perks: $101,250 Stock: $1,367,316 Options: $26,400,045 #4 TripAdvisor CEO Steve Kaufer took home $US39 million in 2013, a 510% increase over his 2012 pay. Compensation breakdown: Salary: $500,000 Bonus: $450,000 Perks: $10,101 Stock: $0 Options: $38,054,0126 #3 LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner made $US49.1 million in 2013, a jaw-dropping 4,075% increase from his 2012 compensation. Compensation breakdown: Salary: $583,750 Bonus: $1,094,531 Perks: $US4,664 Stock: $18,709,690 Options: $28,678,729 #2 New Zynga CEO Don Mattrick made $US57.8 million in his first year on the job. Compensation breakdown: Salary: $481,409 Bonus: $5,969,863 Perks: $371 Stock: $38,035,712 Options: $13,327,036 #1 Oracle's Larry Ellison was tech's best paid executive in 2013, ranking third among all CEOs. He made $US78.4 million in 2013, down from $US96.2 million the previous year. Compensation breakdown: Salary: $1 Bonus: $1,126 Perks: $1,545,930 Stock: $0 Options: $76,893,600

