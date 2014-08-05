The 17 Highest-Paid CEOs In Tech

While some tech CEOs, including Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg and Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, have opted to receive a $US1 annual salary, others are still bringing in the big bucks.
The New York Times recently put together a list of the 200 highest-paid CEOs in America. Many of them run tech companies.
Only chief executives leading companies with a market capitalisation of at least $US1 billion were considered.
While longtime CEOs like Larry Ellison and Marc Benioff are no strangers to lists like this one, there were some surprises.
Compensation breakdown:
Salary: $1,480,769
Bonus: $4,125,000
Perks: $780,874
Stock: $9,375,077
Options: $0
#14 Godfrey Sullivan, CEO of enterprise software company Splunk, made $US17 million in 2013. That's a 1,818% increase from the previous year's pay.
#13 Despite having a $US1 salary, Hewlett-Packard chief Meg Whitman made $US17.6 million in 2013, up from $US15.4 million in 2012.
Compensation breakdown:
Salary: $1
Bonus: $260,000
Perks: $275,334
Stock: $4,394,475
Options: $12,713,433
#12 Former Qualcomm CEO Paul Jacobs took home $US20.4 million in 2013. Jacobs stepped down from his position in December, and he now serves as executive chairman on the company's board.
Compensation breakdown:
Salary: $1,633,333
Bonus: $5,000,000
Perks: $522,203
Stock: $13,441,558
Options: $0
Compensation breakdown:
Salary: $1,100,000
Bonus: $4,700,080
Perks: $11,769
Stock: $15,237,652
Options: $0
#9 In her first full year as CEO of Yahoo, Marissa Mayer made $US24.9 million. She was the second-highest paid female executive overall.
Compensation breakdown:
Salary: $1,000,000
Bonus: $1,702,250
Perks: $73,863
Stock: $8,312,316
Options: $13,847,282
#8 Paul Ricci, CEO of Nuance Communications, took home $US29.2 million in 2013. Nuance developed the technology that powers Siri.
Compensation breakdown:
Salary: $1,250,000
Bonus: $5,358,333
Perks: $137,325
Stock: $US22,500,051
Options: $0
#6 Tony Aquila, CEO of Texas-based auto insurance software provider Solera Holdings, made $US29.9 million in 2013.
Compensation breakdown:
Salary: $500,000
Bonus: $450,000
Perks: $10,101
Stock: $0
Options: $38,054,0126
#3 LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner made $US49.1 million in 2013, a jaw-dropping 4,075% increase from his 2012 compensation.
Compensation breakdown:
Salary: $583,750
Bonus: $1,094,531
Perks: $US4,664
Stock: $18,709,690
Options: $28,678,729
Compensation breakdown:
Salary: $481,409
Bonus: $5,969,863
Perks: $371
Stock: $38,035,712
Options: $13,327,036
