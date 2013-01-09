The 17 Coolest Co-Working Spaces In America

Photo: Mykl Roventine via Flickr
Gourmet cafeterias, discounted gym memberships and expensive artwork used to be luxuries afforded only by big corporate offices.Entrepreneurs can now get the same or better amenities from a co-working space. These communal offices are an affordable solution to a private office, and offer perks that working in a solo office doesn’t.
We’ve come up with a list of some of the coolest co-working spaces in America, from coast to coast.
Location: New York, N.Y.
Membership: Access is free
The lobby of the Ace Hotel in New York has recently become the trendiest new place to work. Formerly the Breslin Hotel, the Ace offers incredible free wifi, Stumptown Roast Coffee, and an old-fashioned yet modern interior design.
Possibly the best part is the fact that visitors are surrounded by smart, like-minded tech people who could very likely be the next great co-founders.
Location: San Francisco and San Jose, Calif., and Las Vegas, Nev.
Membership: Starts at $25/month
Citizen Space adheres to four basic principles when it comes to its day-to-day operations: collaboration, openness, community, and accessibility. Members can sit at designated desks, on couches, bean bag chairs, or in the cafe area. High-speed wifi makes it easy to get work done, but so do the free snacks.
Unlike many other co-working spaces, Citizen Space allows you to bring your pet to work. Their only requirement is that the pet be supervised at all times, and he must be well-behaved.
This past year, Citizen Space announced that it will soon open a Las Vegas location. It won't be as big as the San Francisco office, but will offer almost all the same amenities.
Location: Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn.
Membership: Starts at $50/month
The building CoCo now uses as its Minneapolis hub was once the historic Trading Floor of the Minneapolis Grain Exchange. The 20,000 square foot space also includes multiple unique meeting rooms. The Game Room, for example, contains all the equipment needed for a business meeting, but will also soon house Xbox and Wii consoles, as well as Foosball tables and dart boards.
CoCo also has in-room beverage service and catering available for all meeting rooms in both the Minneapolis and St. Paul locations.
Location: Nashville, Tenn. and Orlando, Fla.
Membership: Starts at $75/month
CoLab was founded in 2008 by John Hussey, a developer in Orlando, who really led the co-working movement in the southeast. In 2010, his daughter opened CoLab's Nashville location, and today both are thriving collaborative hubs with a 'professional open desk policy.'
CoLab operates without any binding contracts. Members can pay simply on a month-to-month basis, so they aren't stuck to a contract should their situations change some time down the line.
Members of CoLab include artists, designers, developers, photographers, and even a few nonprofit organisations. Members attend CoLab-sponsored parties and networking events, and play ping pong at the Nashville location.
Location: Chicago, Ill.
Membership: All-inclusive plans for $350/month
The Coop is the cool, North River neighbourhood hangout for writers, web developers, acoustic engineers, designers, journalists, students, entrepreneurs and all kinds of independent workers. It is also home to One Design Company, which founded the space and wanted to share it.
The open gallery is perfect for hosting networking events or happy hours, and members can use the conference rooms for staff or client meetings at no additional cost.
The space hosts frequent Lunch & Learn workshops on topics like online payments for e-commerce sites.
Location: Chandler, Ariz.
Membership: Access is free
In the heart of Chandler, a small city about 30 minutes southeast of Phoenix, Gangplank stands as a sanctuary and community for Ariz.-based entrepreneurs. Gangplank prides itself on a vision of collaboration over competition, and offers both the physical and social infrastructure needed for innovation.
Anyone with an entrepreneurial spirit can come work in Gangplank's collaborative space. Full-time staff help visitors arrange one-on-one meetings with mentors, contractors, and potential investors, and hold weekly brown bags and workshops with local business leaders.
For the younger crowd, Gangplank Junior, Gangplank's youth arm, offers after school programming for future entrepreneurs.
Location: Denver, Colo. and New York, N.Y.
Membership: Starts at $100/month
Green Spaces is one of the most popular co-working spaces for sustainable, green-related startups. The spaces in Denver and New York call themselves 'hubs for good,' and each offers a stimulating environment for 'values-based companies.'
Green Spaces offers some startups access to their coveted accelerator program, where entrepreneurs can talk to mentors, get peer-to-peer feedback, and other small business resources.
Members can also attend weekly networking events and fundraisers, and receive referrals for a variety of services from bookkeeping to marketing to help them run successful startups.
Location: San Diego, Calif.
Membership: Starts at $69/month
Hera Hub is a co-working space for female entrepreneurs in San Diego. The space was founded by Felena Hanson, a serial entrepreneur and an active member of multiple women-led tech communities who wanted to create a space just for women whom she believes, 'interact differently and are instinctively more collaborative in their approach to business.'
Members of Hera Hub are not locked down by long-term contracts. They pay month-to-month, and membership is all-inclusive, without extra costs for use of conference rooms, internet, or snacks.
Hera Hub also provides the assistance of their interns, who will work certain hours to assist members, and lunches and happy hours for an engaging environment to network with other women leaders.
Location: Philadelphia, Penn.
Membership: Starts at $25/month
Mere blocks from the water, Indy Hall welcomes small business owners in the Old City neighbourhood of Philadelphia. Indy Hall offers an affordable menu of membership options, ranging from $25/month for one day a month access to $275/month for unlimited access and your own dedicated desk.
Indy Hall is where you'll meet 'the co-workers you've always wanted.' The two-floor cozy communal office has broken down everything stuffy about the typical office and replace it with couches, colourful walls and beautiful modern artwork.
Location: Los Angeles, Calif.
Membership: Starts at $275/month
Jellyfish Cartel was started in 2012 by Sharon Ann Lee, founder of the creative trends think tank Culture-Brain, who was looking for the perfect workspace for Culture-Brain. It turned out that the perfect workspace was one that she could design herself from the ground up.
Members of Jellyfish Cartel are mostly artists and creatives, but all of them are 'thinkers, makers and doers.' Members get their own desks, a locked file cabinet, parking, wifi, and a warm community. Lee also offers her space to different creative groups that need a place to complete short-term projects.
The open floor plan, two conference areas, shared kitchen, and photo studio are highlighted by the original -- and sometimes living -- art on the wall. For example, Lee turned a series of hollow, plastic letters into terrariums that spell out the word 'PLAY.'
Location: Austin, Tex.
Membership: All-inclusive plans for $300/month
Austin is quickly becoming the southern hangout of small businesses and startups, and Link Coworking is the perfect place for entrepreneurs and freelancers to gather in this Lone Star city.
What's great about Link, besides the environment made to foster networking, is its ergonomic office furniture, covered outdoor courtyard, the snacks offered throughout the day, and discounts to small business tools like Mailchimp and Batchbooks. For a little more each month, members can also have the Linkterns -- Link's own interns -- assist them with their work.
Location: Miami, Fla.
Membership: Starts at $50/month
Miami is encouraging growth in the startup and small business world with new modern co-working spaces like Miami Shared. The goal of Miami Shared is to 'serve as the tech hub' for a vibrant startup community. A crisp, clean space, Miami Shared is known for its bold, abstract artwork, and even allows artists to display their artwork in the space.
Members have access to free daily coffee, shared conference spaces, discounts at nearby restaurants, and their own desks. Miami Shared employs receptionists who will even greet your clients when they arrive for meetings.
Location: Boston, Mass.
Membership: Starts at $99/month
Oficio is located on the quaint, boutique-lined Newbury street in Boston. The minimalist workspace Oficio provides entrepreneurs is perfect for a distraction-free environment.
Oficio has all the amenities needed to support a growing business. A particularly hot commodity is the availability of experienced consultants to help you with accounting, copywriting, graphic and web design, corporate law, public relations, and marketing.
A proud supporter of local artists, Oficio acts as its own gallery, displaying a few rotating exhibits of modern works by Bostonian artists.
Location: New York, N.Y.
Membership: Starts at $90/month
Paragraph is a workspace created 'by writers, for writers' in New York City. And with the writer's crazy schedule in mind, Paragraph is open 24/7/365.
The space is divided up into two areas: in one, the writing room, with 38 partitioned desks for privacy, and in the other, a kitchen and lounge area where writers can spread out and collaborate. There's also an indoor balcony overlooking everything.
As a member, you get free printing, free wifi, and, though it is non-functioning, a cozy fireplace to curl up in front of with your laptop.
Location: San Francisco, Calif.
Membership: Starts at $50/month
Early-stage startups are welcomed with open arms at PARISOMA. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, members can help themselves to free cake and coffee in the lounge-like space, and attend happy hour events every Tuesday with other members.
PARISOMA isn't just a co-working space, it's also a classroom. Experts conduct frequent classes in the space on topics like marketing, coding, and basic design -- all the tools you need to get your project off the ground.
Location: Boston, Mass.
Membership: Starts at $125/month
Workbar's members are a combination of small and medium businesses, startups, and freelancers, and it is this eclectic mix of innovative minds that makes Workbar so unique.
Members at Workbar have 24/7 key card access to the space, which is a luxury appreciated especially by the night owls. You also get discounts on other memberships, like memberships for Boston Sports Club, ZipCar, and W.B. Mason office supplies.
Workbar is located in Boston, but is set to open a new Cambridge, Mass. location in February 2013.
Location: East Grand Rapids, Mich.
Membership: All-inclusive plans for $150/month
654 Work Cottage is the the co-working space that resides in the cute, blue house on Croswell Street. Members like to think of Work Cottage, as they call it, like 'a physical form of social media.' Entrepreneurs share stories, tips, and connect with each other in this supportive environment.
Work Cottage is the perfect balance between work and home, and an alternative to the traditional office or the home office. Inside, large screen displays, whiteboards, and a high-end scanner/copier/fax/printer are all included with membership, though some members prefer working from the sunny front porch instead.
