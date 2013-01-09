The 17 Coolest Co-Working Spaces In America

Location: San Francisco and San Jose, Calif., and Las Vegas, Nev.

Membership: Starts at $25/month

Citizen Space adheres to four basic principles when it comes to its day-to-day operations: collaboration, openness, community, and accessibility. Members can sit at designated desks, on couches, bean bag chairs, or in the cafe area. High-speed wifi makes it easy to get work done, but so do the free snacks.

Unlike many other co-working spaces, Citizen Space allows you to bring your pet to work. Their only requirement is that the pet be supervised at all times, and he must be well-behaved.

This past year, Citizen Space announced that it will soon open a Las Vegas location. It won't be as big as the San Francisco office, but will offer almost all the same amenities.