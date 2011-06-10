The 17 Cities Where Home Prices Are Still Falling Like A Knife

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Home prices continue to fall in the U.S. and may have a ways to go yet, according Robert Shiller.He says another 10-25% fall in prices is possible, noting that the bear market for real estate is not yet over.



For many cities across the U.S., that reality is already crystal clear.

Zillow.com just released new data on the U.S. housing market, and the news is horrific for those who think the we’re bottoming. Many cities have experienced significant month-over-month declines in prices and their year-over-year declines are even more ghastly.

We’ve ranked the cities by the month-over-month decline in the median home price. The national average is a 0.8% fall.

