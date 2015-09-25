The 17 best British craft beers you have to try right now

Beer is having a moment in Britain thanks to the importing of the “craft” brewing movement from the states a few years ago.

Breweries are springing up across the country and experimenting with styles and methods of brewing that haven’t been available for decades — sometimes even longer.

We asked David Jackson of Eebria and Andrew Reeve of Honest Brew to pick out some of their favourite UK-made beers on offer right now. Both Eebria and Honest Brew specialise in selling “craft” beer in the UK (Honest Brew is crowdfunding at the moment.)

We cross-referenced Jackon’s and Reeve’s choices against scores on beer review site Rate Beer to get a ranking of the top 17 British craft beers you have to try right now — check them out below.

17. LUST: 'Saison with strawberry, hibiscus and rose petals.' Eebria Brewer: Northern Monk Brew Co., Leeds. Rate Beer Score: N/A. Type: Saison. Strength: 6.8%. What the experts say: 'The team at Northern Monk have a reverence for monastic brewing and its history, experimenting with traditional techniques in both their core range and their seasonal and limited beers, such as this one -- the first in a series based around the 7 deadly sins. 'Lust is a beautifully made Saison with strawberry, hibiscus, and rose petals, which give it a soft, sweet nose and a crisp, fruity, slightly alcoholic taste.' -- David Jackson, Eebria. 16. PRIDE & JOY: A pale ale with 'flavours of mango, citrus, earthy pine, tropical fruit, and blueberry.' Eebria Brewer: Vocation Brewery, West Yorkshire. Rate beer score: N/A. Type: Pale ale. Strength: 4.4%. What the experts say: 'A classic, American-style pale ale from up and coming Yorkshire brewers Vocation. Pride & Joy is pale, crisp, very hoppy and aromatic. 'Flavours & aromas of mango, citrus, earthy pine, tropical fruit and blueberry.' -- David Jackson, Eebria. 15. ISLINGTON STEAM LAGER: 'Here to test what you think a lager should be.' Honest Brew Brewer: Hammerton Brewery, London. Rate Beer score: N/A. Type: Lager. Strength: 4.7%. What the experts say: 'Possibly one of the tastiest easy-drinkers on the market at the moment, Islington is here to test what you think a lager should be. 'Unfiltered, unpasteurized and full-flavoured, it's one we're always on the look-out for in our locals.' -- Andrew Reeve, Honest Brew. 14. CLUB TROPICANA: 'A Berliner Weisse packed full of tart tropical fruits.' Honest Brew Brewer: Mad Hatter, Liverpool. Rate Beer score: 66. Type: Berliner Weisse. Strength: 5.1%. What the experts say: 'From this ridiculously creative Liverpool brewery comes a Berliner Weisse packed full of tart tropical fruits. 'Prepare to pucker while mulling over the fact that beer is no longer just beer.' -- Andrew Reeve, Honest Brew. 13. LAMBETH WALK: A porter with 'notes of coffee bean, cocoa, toasted hazelnuts, and hint of dark berries.' Eebria Brewer: By The Horns Brewing Co., London. Rate Beer score: 86. Type: Porter. Strength: 5.1%. What the experts say: 'A multi award-winning porter that has picked up accolades from the World Beer Awards and SIBA, Lambeth Walk is velvety, rich and chock full of flavour with notes of coffee bean, cocoa, toasted hazelnuts, and hint of dark berries. A brilliant example of this classic British style.' -- David Jackson, Eebria. 12. UNDERCURRENT: A 'grapefruit and apricot' pale ale. Eebria Brewer: Siren, Wokingham. Rate Beer score: 91. Type: Pale ale. Strength: 4.5%. What the experts say: 'A 4.5% pale ale with spicy, grassy aromas and a taste of grapefruit and apricot. Swirls of bold, bready and nutty malt whirl into a concoction of spicy, citrus and floral hops.' -- David Jackson, Eebria. 11. DARWIN'S ORIGIN: 'A classic style being updated.' Eebria Brewer: Salopian Brewery, Shrewsbury. Rate Beer score: 91. Type: English ale. Strength: 4.3%. What the experts say: 'First brewed to commemorate the bicentenary of the birth of Charles Darwin in Shrewsbury in 1809, Darwin's Origin is a copper coloured beer that evolves with a pronounced spicy hop character which leads to a refined malt finish. Another example of a classic style being updated and executed brilliantly.' -- David Jackson, Eebria. 10. SO'HOP: 'One of the world's top-rated Golden Ales.' Eebria Brewer: Moor Beer, Bristol. Rate Beer score: 93. Type: Golden Ale. Strength: 4.1%. What the experts say: 'This is an ultra pale, ultra hoppy ale zinging with Southern Hemisphere hops and is one of the world's top-rated Golden Ales on Rate Beer.' -- David Jackson, Eebria. 9. MILLIONAIRE: A milk stout that's 'heaven in a glass.' Honest Brew Brewer: Wild Beer Co., Westcombe. Rate Beer score: 93. Type: Milk stout. Strength: 4.7%. What the experts say: 'When the idea for a Millionaire cake was first conceived in the kitchen, what they didn't realise was the recipe of salted caramel and chocolate would be perfected with its marriage with a milk stout. 'At once creamy and unctuous, yet finishing with a very light dark chocolate bitterness, it's heaven in a glass.' -- Andrew Reeve, Honest Brew. 8. BLACK PERLE: A milk stout that's 'brewed for pre-midday drinking.' Honest Brew Brewer: Weird Beard, London. Rate beer score: 93. Type: Milk stout. Strength: 5.1%. What the experts say: 'If ever there was a beer exclusively brewed for pre-midday drinking, this would be it. 'While breakfast is not always seen as prime beer drinking time, Black Perle will change your mind with coffee, oats and milk sugar giving an intensely luxurious mouthful at a low ABV.' -- Andrew Reeve, Honest Brew. 7. TABLE BEER: 'A great low alcohol beer.' Eebria Brewer: Kernel Brewery, London. Rate Beer score: 94. Type: Pale ale. Strength: 3.3%. What the experts say: 'A great low ABV (alcohol by volume) beer from the renowned Kernel brewery that proves that you don't need a big alcohol percentage to make a fantastic beer. Grassy hops create the scent of a flower garden, joined with citrus, and zest.' -- David Jackson, Eebria. 6. BOSKO: An IPA -- 'The balance between sweetness and spice is what makes it special.' Eebria Brewer: Pressure Drop, London. Rate Beer score: 97. Type: IPA. Strength: 6.5%. What the experts say: 'Sweeter, maltier, and more full-bodied than a pale ale, this West Coast style IPA is dry-hopped with generous amounts of US hops to make a balanced and drinkable beer. 'As well as having plenty of enticing citrus on the nose, the balance between the sweetness and the spice in this beer is what makes it so special.' -- David Jackson, Eebria. 5. OLD FORD EXPORT STOUT: 'A world class modern example.' Honest Brew Brewer: Redchurch Brewery, London. Rate Beer score: 99. Type: Stout. Strength: 7.4%. What the experts say: 'The style put London on the brewing map 200 years ago and this small east London brewery has created a world class modern example. 'Buy a fresh one and taste the intense US hop additions while leaving a bottle for 6 months lets the rich complex malt base muscle through.' -- Andrew Reeve, Honest Brew. 4. MILLS & HILLS: Imperial Stout with flavours of 'prunes and dark fruitcake.' Eebria Brewer: Fyne Ales, Argyll, Scotland. Rate Beer score: 99. Type: Imperial stout. Strength: 9.5%. What the experts say: 'Mills and Hills is an Imperial Stout that was brewed in collaboration with De Molen Brewery from The Netherlands. 'The beer is jet black imperial stout with a dark caramel coloured head. The aroma is of prunes and dark fruitcake with a smooth treacle like taste and a lasting warm bitter finish.' -- David Jackson, Eebria. 3. BLACK BETTY: A black IPA that's a ' big fat oxymoron.' Honest Brew Brewer: Beavertown Brewery, London. Rate Beer score: 99. Type: Black IPA. Strength: 7.4%. What the experts say: 'Jet black yet light and hoppy -- Black Betty is a big fat oxymoron. 'A complex beer with dark honey, tropical fruit, and ripe tangerine flavours on a chocolate palate, a firm favourite for the grandest Black IPA around.' -- Andrew Reeve, Honest Brew. 2. GOOD KING HENRY: An Imperial stout with 'a cult status.' Eebria Brewer: Old Chimneys Brewery, Norfolk. Rate Beer Score: 99 Type: Imperial stout. Strength: 9.6%. What the experts say: 'This highly acclaimed Imperial Stout has a flavour spectrum which encompasses roast malt, cocoa, caramel, fudge, treacle, coffee and much more besides. 'Good King Henry has been a frequent beer festival award winner since it was first brewed in 2000, acquiring something of a cult status in the process. 'Good King Henry Special Reserve is also worth mentioning here - it is a limited edition take on GKH that is aged for 2 years on oak, is released every October and currently holds the accolade of being the highest rated British beer on Rate Beer, which is why it sells out so quickly every time it goes on sale!' -- David Jackson, Eebria. 1. AXE EDGE: 'A true beauty of an IPA.' Eebria Brewer: Buxton Brewery, Derbyshire. Rate Beer score: 99. Type: IPA Strength: 6.8% What the experts say: 'A true beauty of an IPA which reminds you why the style has been at the forefront of the craft beer movement. Its complex flavours include mandarin orange, schnapps, pineapple, and juicy tropical fruits.' -- David Jackson, CEO of Eebria. 'Buxton have recently built a new brewery in no small part due to the popularity and fame of this IPA.' -- Andrew Reeve, Honest Brew.

