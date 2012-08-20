Meet The 17 Ad Execs Who Have The Most Influence At Facebook

Facebook’s Carolyn Everson

Everyone knows that Carolyn Everson, Facebook’s global marketing chief, is the top dog at the social network when it comes to advertising.But who influences her most?



Most Facebook users don’t know that back in 2011 Everson formed the “Facebook Client Council,” a group of advertisers she meets with four times a year so she can hear what advertisers need from the company.

Recently, council member Joel Ewanick, the former General Motors marketing chief, lost his seat on the council, Facebook told us in an email. Ewanick infamously yanked his $10 million ad budget from Facebook right before the company’s IPO and then, a few weeks later, lost his job following a controversial sponsorship of Manchester United.

Everson originally intended that seats on the council be rotated every year—but Ewanick’s ouster has been the only change so far.

Here’s the list of the current members.

