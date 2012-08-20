Meet The 17 Ad Execs Who Have The Most Influence At Facebook

Everyone knows that Carolyn Everson, Facebook’s global marketing chief, is the top dog at the social network when it comes to advertising.But who influences her most?
Most Facebook users don’t know that back in 2011 Everson formed the “Facebook Client Council,” a group of advertisers she meets with four times a year so she can hear what advertisers need from the company.
Recently, council member Joel Ewanick, the former General Motors marketing chief, lost his seat on the council, Facebook told us in an email. Ewanick infamously yanked his $10 million ad budget from Facebook right before the company’s IPO and then, a few weeks later, lost his job following a controversial sponsorship of Manchester United.
Everson originally intended that seats on the council be rotated every year—but Ewanick’s ouster has been the only change so far.
Here’s the list of the current members.
Pritchard controls the largest ad budget on the planet, at $10 billion annually.
Unilever is P&G's Europe-based archrival. The two companies, historically, have hated each other. Facebook's Everson is in the rare position of being able to get them into the same room.
As the marketing chief of the biggest retailer on Earth, it's tough to imagine Facebook ever saying no to this guy.
Coke is the most-liked company on Facebook. 50 million Facebook members--about 5% of everyone on the network -- are officially Coke fans.
With GM's Joel Ewanick gone, Farley is probably enjoying the fact that he's the loan car marketer on the council.
American Express is hugely active in digital advertising generally and is one of Facebook's biggest-spending clients.
Norman just got a promotion from North America CEO at GroupM, the massive media-buying unit of WPP Group. WPP is the world's largest holding company of ad agencies--and thus often wields greater combined buying power than its rivals.
Like almost everyone on the council, Buday is American but he spent nearly five years as Nestle's European marketing director--and thus probably has more insight into foreign consumers than Facebook's Californian/New York management.
Christopher is doubtless one of the many clients begging Facebook to improve its mobile apps.
Web marketing and e-commerce are two of Harrobin's priorities at Verizon.
Although Kelley is now an ad buyer, until 2009 she was on the sales side at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, USA Today and Yahoo! She may know where Everson--another female sales-side exec -- is coming from than anyone on the council.
Morris is a 30-year veteran of the ad biz. He was the founding CEO of Isobar, Aegis' digital unit, in 2003 and grew the business to 29 per cent of Aegis' revenues.
General Electric, Mars and Fedex are among Robertson's big clients.
Jones is the only ad agency CEO on the council who is also the boss of a global holding company.
McCann is owned by Interpublic Group, which was a pre-IPO investor in Facebook and still owns a huge chunk of Facebook stock. Don't expect Everson to ever take away IPG's seat on the council.
Facebook is super-useful for alcohol brands because its users enter their ages when setting up an account--and Diageo's booze brands can block the ones who are under 21.
