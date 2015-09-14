The 16 safest banks in the world

Europe’s economy is still sluggish while China’s market volatility continues. Greece has a cash shortage while Argentina carries a hefty debt burden.

It seems as if no bank is safe.

But the best place to store capital right now is in Europe, according to an annual report conducted by Global Finance.

“There have been some big changes in the Safest Banks ranking for 2015 — reflecting the volatile markets within which many banks are now operating,” said the publisher and editorial director of the publication, Joseph D. Giarraputo.

The finance magazine determined the annual rankings by studying “long-term foreign currency ratings” from Fitch, S&P, and Moody’s as of Aug. 2015. And it created a list dominated by European banks.

Germany boasts the most banks on the list, with seven. Three American banks also made it to the top 50 — the highest being AgriBank, at 30th place.

The full report will be published in Global Finance’s November issue.

Scroll down to see the list in ascending order.

Click the link to Global Financial for a full list of the 50 safest banks of 2015.

15. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Wikimedia Commons Country: Switzerland Assets: CHF42.1 billion, or US$43.4 billion Fitch: N/R Moody's: Aa2 S&P: AA 14. Société de Financement Locale (SFIL) SFIL Country: France Assets: €88 billion, or US$99.76 billion Fitch: AA- Moody's: Aa2 S&P: N/R 12. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Jubei Kibagami/Wikimedia Commons Country: Singapore Assets: S$401.2 billion (Morningstar) or US$284.1 billion Fitch: AA- Moody's: Aa1 S&P: AA- 11. DBS Bank Wikimedia Commons Marina Bay Financial Centre, where DBS is headquartered from. Country: Singapore Assets: S$440 billion, or US$311.6 billion Fitch: AA- Moody's: Aa1 S&P: AA- 10. TD Bank Group Wikimedia Commons TD Bank Group's pride group. Country: Canada Assets:C$1.080.2 trillion, or US$814.5 billion Fitch: AA- Moody's: Aa1 S&P: AA- 9. Banque et Caisse d'Epargne de l'Etat Wikimedia Commons. Banque et Caisse d'Epargne de l'Etat Country: Luxembourg Assets: €41.16 billion, or US$46.66 billion Fitch: N/R Moody's: Aa2 S&P: AA+ 7. NRW.BANK Wikimedia Commons NRW.Bank in Munster. Country: Germany Assets: €143.8 billion or US$163 billion Fitch: AAA Moody's: Aa1 S&P: AA- 6. Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NWB NWB Bank. Country: Netherlands Assets: €88.25 billions or US$100 billion Fitch: N/R Moody's: Aaa S&P: AA+ 5. Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten Country: Netherlands Assets: €140.2 billion or US$158.95 billion Fitch: AA+ Moody's: Aaa S&P: AA+ 4. L-Bank L-Bank The L-Bank. Country: Germany Assets: Fitch: AAA Moody's: Aaa S&P: AAA 3. Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank Rentenbank Country: Germany Assets: €80.1 billion or US$90.8 billion Fitch: AAA Moody's: Aaa S&P: AAA 2. Zürcher Kantonalbank Zürcher Kantonalbank Martin Scholl, Zürcher Kantonalbank's CEO. Country: Switzerland Assets: CHF158 billion, or US$163.04 billion Fitch: AAA Moody's: Aaa S&P: AAA

