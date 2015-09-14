The 16 safest banks in the world

Lucinda Shen

Europe’s economy is still sluggish while China’s market volatility continues. Greece has a cash shortage while Argentina carries a hefty debt burden.

It seems as if no bank is safe.

But the best place to store capital right now is in Europe, according to an annual report conducted by Global Finance.

“There have been some big changes in the Safest Banks ranking for 2015 — reflecting the volatile markets within which many banks are now operating,” said the publisher and editorial director of the publication, Joseph D. Giarraputo.

The finance magazine determined the annual rankings by studying “long-term foreign currency ratings” from Fitch, S&P, and Moody’s as of Aug. 2015. And it created a list dominated by European banks.

Germany boasts the most banks on the list, with seven. Three American banks also made it to the top 50 — the highest being AgriBank, at 30th place.

The full report will be published in Global Finance’s November issue.

Scroll down to see the list in ascending order.

Click the link to Global Financial for a full list of the 50 safest banks of 2015.

15. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Wikimedia Commons

Country: Switzerland

Assets: CHF42.1 billion, or US$43.4 billion

Fitch: N/R

Moody's: Aa2

S&P: AA

14. Société de Financement Locale (SFIL)

SFIL

Country: France

Assets: €88 billion, or US$99.76 billion

Fitch: AA-

Moody's: Aa2

S&P: N/R

12. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp

Jubei Kibagami/Wikimedia Commons

Country: Singapore

Assets: S$401.2 billion (Morningstar) or US$284.1 billion

Fitch: AA-

Moody's: Aa1

S&P: AA-

11. DBS Bank

Wikimedia Commons
Marina Bay Financial Centre, where DBS is headquartered from.

Country: Singapore

Assets: S$440 billion, or US$311.6 billion

Fitch: AA-

Moody's: Aa1

S&P: AA-

10. TD Bank Group

Wikimedia Commons
TD Bank Group's pride group.

Country: Canada

Assets:C$1.080.2 trillion, or US$814.5 billion

Fitch: AA-

Moody's: Aa1

S&P: AA-

9. Banque et Caisse d'Epargne de l'Etat

Wikimedia Commons.
Banque et Caisse d'Epargne de l'Etat

Country: Luxembourg

Assets: €41.16 billion, or US$46.66 billion

Fitch: N/R

Moody's: Aa2

S&P: AA+

7. NRW.BANK

Wikimedia Commons
NRW.Bank in Munster.

Country: Germany

Assets: €143.8 billion or US$163 billion

Fitch: AAA

Moody's: Aa1

S&P: AA-

6. Nederlandse Waterschapsbank

NWB
NWB Bank.

Country: Netherlands

Assets: €88.25 billions or US$100 billion

Fitch: N/R

Moody's: Aaa

S&P: AA+

5. Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten

Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten

Country: Netherlands

Assets: €140.2 billion or US$158.95 billion

Fitch: AA+

Moody's: Aaa

S&P: AA+

4. L-Bank

L-Bank
The L-Bank.

Country: Germany

Assets:

Fitch: AAA

Moody's: Aaa

S&P: AAA

3. Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Rentenbank

Country: Germany

Assets: €80.1 billion or US$90.8 billion

Fitch: AAA

Moody's: Aaa

S&P: AAA

2. Zürcher Kantonalbank

Zürcher Kantonalbank
Martin Scholl, Zürcher Kantonalbank's CEO.

Country: Switzerland

Assets: CHF158 billion, or US$163.04 billion

Fitch: AAA

Moody's: Aaa

S&P: AAA

