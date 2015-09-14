The 16 safest banks in the world

Europe’s economy is still sluggish while China’s market volatility continues. Greece has a cash shortage while Argentina carries a hefty debt burden.
It seems as if no bank is safe.
But the best place to store capital right now is in Europe, according to an annual report conducted by Global Finance.
“There have been some big changes in the Safest Banks ranking for 2015 — reflecting the volatile markets within which many banks are now operating,” said the publisher and editorial director of the publication, Joseph D. Giarraputo.
The finance magazine determined the annual rankings by studying “long-term foreign currency ratings” from Fitch, S&P, and Moody’s as of Aug. 2015. And it created a list dominated by European banks.
Germany boasts the most banks on the list, with seven. Three American banks also made it to the top 50 — the highest being AgriBank, at 30th place.
The full report will be published in Global Finance’s November issue.
Scroll down to see the list in ascending order.
Click the link to Global Financial for a full list of the 50 safest banks of 2015.
Country: Switzerland
Assets: CHF42.1 billion, or US$43.4 billion
Fitch: N/R
Moody's: Aa2
S&P: AA
Country: France
Assets: €88 billion, or US$99.76 billion
Fitch: AA-
Moody's: Aa2
S&P: N/R
Country: Singapore
Assets: S$401.2 billion (Morningstar) or US$284.1 billion
Fitch: AA-
Moody's: Aa1
S&P: AA-
Country: Singapore
Assets: S$440 billion, or US$311.6 billion
Fitch: AA-
Moody's: Aa1
S&P: AA-
Country: Canada
Assets:C$1.080.2 trillion, or US$814.5 billion
Fitch: AA-
Moody's: Aa1
S&P: AA-
Country: Luxembourg
Assets: €41.16 billion, or US$46.66 billion
Fitch: N/R
Moody's: Aa2
S&P: AA+
Country: Germany
Assets: €143.8 billion or US$163 billion
Fitch: AAA
Moody's: Aa1
S&P: AA-
Country: Netherlands
Assets: €88.25 billions or US$100 billion
Fitch: N/R
Moody's: Aaa
S&P: AA+
Country: Netherlands
Assets: €140.2 billion or US$158.95 billion
Fitch: AA+
Moody's: Aaa
S&P: AA+
Country: Germany
Assets: €80.1 billion or US$90.8 billion
Fitch: AAA
Moody's: Aaa
S&P: AAA
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.