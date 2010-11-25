The 16 Best Candidates For NFL Head Coaching Jobs Next Season

Photo: AP

It’s all but certain that Carolina, Houston and Cincinnati will be looking for new coaches this offseason, and it wouldn’t be surprising if San Francisco, Miami, Cleveland, or Oakland joined them.And of course, Dallas and Minnesota currently have interim coaches with no guaranteed future. And who knows, Bud Adams could be forced to can Jeff Fisher if he wants to stick with Vince Young. Oh, and if the Giants endure another second half collapse it’s possible that Tom Coughlin could move on.



The point is that, like every year, there will be several NFL teams looking for new coaches over the winter. Some experts believe teams will be far more likely to promote from within their organisations because of labour uncertainty, but will owners really be able to resist reeling in a big fish like past Super Bowl winners Bill Cowher or Jon Gruden? Beyond those two obvious choices, there are a host of very strong head coach candidates that could be available.

