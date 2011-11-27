The 16 Greatest Examples Of Athleticism Of All Time

Photo: AP

Sports are about being the best, always being on top, and scoring the most eye-catching, awesome goals possible.But who’s the real champ?



It’s pretty hard to find a winner between Michael Jordan’s amazing dunks and Greg Lemond’s beastly performance on the road.

Reddit users took to the Internet to duke it out about who had the greatest display of athleticism of all time.

We’ve found the 16 that truly seem to be the most fantastic, jaw-dropping examples of athletic prowess. The responses have been edited only for clarity.

When talking about skills on the court, Michael Jordan tops any list 'Jordan's half-court dunk in Space Jam was pretty good.' Source: Reddit Of course Jesse Owens' record-setting dash gets a mention 'How long is a moment? Jesse Owens set world records in the long jump, the 220-yard dash and the 220-yard low hurdles, and tied the record in the 100-yard dash. In a span of 45 minutes.' 'Jesse Owens winning four gold medals in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. Hitler was certain German athletes would sweep the Olympics, proving the superiority of the Aryan race. Owens was black. ' Source: Reddit

Track superstars deserve their recognition Scaling Everest with oxygen certainly qualifies Reinhold Messner for the list 'Reinhold Messner scaling all 8000m+ mountains....without oxygen tanks.' 'Rienhold Messner in 1978 climbed Mt Everest continuously from base camp to summit and back without stopping, solo and without oxygen. Only a few years before most people thought you would die at that altitude without oxygen. He also did the first ascent without oxygen with Peter Habeler but I think his solo ascent is more impressive.' Source: Reddit Scaling Yosemite is no small feat 'Alex Honnold climbing half dome at Yosemite free-solo (no ropes or safety gear). ~2000 feet vertically in under 3 hours.' Source: Reddit Javier Sotomayor's leaps earned respect 'Javier Sotomayor jumping 2.45m!!!!!!' Source: Reddit Even Cricket takes athletic ability 'A cricket one for kicks: Shahid Afridid hitting the fastest century (100 run total). Hit the ball out the park 11 times.' Source: Reddit Jordan's isn't the only superstar on the court 'Wilt Chamberlain. The man scored over 100 points in a game.' Source: Reddit Winning one gold medal is impressive, but winning five makes Eric Heiden a star 'Eric Heiden winning all five speed skating gold medals in the 1980 winter Olympics. It would be comparable to Usain Bolt winning the 100m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, and 10000m running events. Unbelievable achievement.' Source: Reddit Dunking seems less impressive than being able to leap over a man 'How has no one mentioned Vince Carter jumping over that 7 foot french guy?' Source: Reddit Ryan Giggs was so proud of his goal he tore his shirt off 'None greater than Ryan Gigg's goal of the century against Arsenal in 1999.' Lance Armstrong has nothing on Greg Lemond 'Greg Lemond winning the 1989 tour de France on the final time trial in Paris - incredible!' Source: Reddit The Olympics bring out the best in the world's top competitors 'Franz Klammer downhill run At the 1976 winter Olympics.' Source: Reddit Roy Jones' mastery of two sports definitely makes him a champ Sam Hill set the record by seconds 'Sam Hill's Champery Downhill run in 2007. He qualified 1st 13 seconds ahead of second(in a sport where results are determined by hundredths of a second) and put together a nearly flawless championship run in the soaking wet mud. Considered the greatest downhill run of all time.' Source: Reddit Bob Beamon beat the ruler 'Bob Beamon's long jump Dude jumped further than the measuring device they had set up, so it took them another few minutes to figure out the extra distance. That's how you do it.' Source: Reddit Achievement is sexy. Check out the sexiest athletes alive >

