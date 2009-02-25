The 16 Execs Now Reporting To Rupert Murdoch

In a memo to staff about COO Peter Chernin’s departure, Rupert Murdoch says there needs to be “a streamlined management” at News Corp. No kidding.
Check the list Pali Research’s Rich Greenfield put together (registration required) of Rupert’s direct reports:
1. CFO, David DeVoe
2. General Counsel, Lawrence Jacobs
3. Global Marketing/Corporate Affairs, Gary Ginsberg
4. Fox Film, Jim Gianopoulos and Tom Rothman
5. Fox News/Fox Business Channel/TV Stations, Roger Ailes
6. Fox Network/Entertainment Cable Networks/RSNs, Tony Vinciquerra
7. News Corp. Europe/Asia, James Murdoch
8. Myspace/FIM, Peter Levinsohn
9. News America Marketing/NY Post, Paul Carlucci
10. Dow Jones/Wall Street Journal, Les Hinton
11. Harper Collins, Brian Murray
12. News Limited, James Hartigan
13. Government Affairs, Michael Regan
14. Human Resources, Beryl Cook
15. Content, Anthea Disney
Yep, this is going to be bloody…
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.