The 16 Execs Now Reporting To Rupert Murdoch

In a memo to staff about COO Peter Chernin’s departure, Rupert Murdoch says there needs to be “a streamlined management” at News Corp. No kidding.



Check the list Pali Research’s Rich Greenfield put together (registration required) of Rupert’s direct reports:

1. CFO, David DeVoe

2. General Counsel, Lawrence Jacobs

3. Global Marketing/Corporate Affairs, Gary Ginsberg

4. Fox Film, Jim Gianopoulos and Tom Rothman

5. Fox News/Fox Business Channel/TV Stations, Roger Ailes

6. Fox Network/Entertainment Cable Networks/RSNs, Tony Vinciquerra

7. News Corp. Europe/Asia, James Murdoch

8. Myspace/FIM, Peter Levinsohn

9. News America Marketing/NY Post, Paul Carlucci

10. Dow Jones/Wall Street Journal, Les Hinton

11. Harper Collins, Brian Murray

12. News Limited, James Hartigan

13. Government Affairs, Michael Regan

14. Human Resources, Beryl Cook

15. Content, Anthea Disney

Yep, this is going to be bloody…

