The 16 Execs Now Reporting To Rupert Murdoch

Nicholas Carlson

In a memo to staff about COO Peter Chernin’s departure, Rupert Murdoch says there needs to be “a streamlined management” at News Corp. No kidding.

Check the list Pali Research’s Rich Greenfield put together (registration required) of Rupert’s direct reports:

   1. CFO, David DeVoe
   2. General Counsel, Lawrence Jacobs
   3. Global Marketing/Corporate Affairs, Gary Ginsberg
   4. Fox Film, Jim Gianopoulos and Tom Rothman
   5. Fox News/Fox Business Channel/TV Stations, Roger Ailes
   6. Fox Network/Entertainment Cable Networks/RSNs, Tony Vinciquerra
   7. News Corp. Europe/Asia, James Murdoch
   8. Myspace/FIM, Peter Levinsohn
   9. News America Marketing/NY Post, Paul Carlucci
  10. Dow Jones/Wall Street Journal, Les Hinton
  11. Harper Collins,  Brian Murray
  12. News Limited, James Hartigan
  13. Government Affairs, Michael Regan
  14. Human Resources, Beryl Cook
  15. Content, Anthea Disney

Yep, this is going to be bloody…

