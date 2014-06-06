The 16 Best Snacks To Eat At Your Desk

What you eat all day doesn’t just impact your health and weight; it affects your productivity, too.

“If you eat high fat, high sugar meals and snacks you will be sleepy and have low energy overall,” says Lisa De Fazio, a healthy lifestyle expert and registered dietitian. “High fat foods take more work to digest. Candy causes sugar to spike in your blood stream then crash, and you also may have an upset stomach.

“Who can be productive with all of this going on?”

But, unfortunately, she says, many people tend to make bad eating decisions during the workday.

“Boredom and stress often lead to mindless snacking on things like sweets and chips,” De Fazio explains. “Also, there may be limited healthy food choices or too many temptations around the office, like candy dishes on your colleagues’ desks, cupcakes for birthdays, or greasy pizza during lunch meetings.”

Time — or lack thereof — also plays a part.

“One of the reasons people don’t stick to their healthy eating resolutions of bringing their own homemade prepared food, rather than ordering or eating out, is because of a lack of time,” explains Nicole Maftoum, a Lebanese clinical dietitian. “In a fast-paced world, fast food comes as the optimum solution.”

Maftoum says sleep deprivation also affects appetite and pushes one to eat twice the amount of calories that they’d typically consume in a day.

The experts say all of these factors make it easy for us to develop bad eating habits at work — but they’re terrible excuses.

Luckily, there are plenty of quick, easy, and inexpensive healthy snack options.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.