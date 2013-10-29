The 16 Best GIFs From NFL Week 8

Week eight of the NFL season is nearly over. While we wait for the Monday Night Football game, let’s take another look back at the best highlights from Sunday’s action.

This week’s collection includes Colin Kaepernick with a message for a teammate, a tag-team interception by the Patriots, and Matthew Stafford’s windmill dunk.

Here are our 16 favourites.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.