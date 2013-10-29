The 16 Best GIFs From NFL Week 8

Week eight of the NFL season is nearly over. While we wait for the Monday Night Football game, let’s take another look back at the best highlights from Sunday’s action.
This week’s collection includes Colin Kaepernick with a message for a teammate, a tag-team interception by the Patriots, and Matthew Stafford’s windmill dunk.

Here are our 16 favourites.

The play of the day was Matthew Stafford frantically running down the field and then diving for the winning touchdown.

Matthew Stafford celebrated with a windmill dunk.

Headsets are never safe around Jim Schwartz.

