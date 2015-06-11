The 16 best CEOs in tech, according to their employees

Julie Bort
Linkedin ceo jeff weinerStephen Lam/Getty ImagesLinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner

There are a lot of ways to rate the performance of a CEO.

But the people who understand the CEO best are the company’s employees that work under the person’s leadership every day.

So job-hunting site Glassdoor sifted through its massive stores of company reviews to create a list of the Top 50 Best CEOs. All of the CEOs on this list received at least 100 reviews from employees during the past year.

Tech CEOs made up a little under half the list, but they dominated the Top 5, including one surprise CEO you may not know.

No. 16: Airbnb's Brian Chesky

CEO: Brian Chesky

Company: Airbnb

Approval rating: 89% approval

Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #48

'Tons of energy, very smart and friendly people, incredible food program. The founders are good guys, well-meaning, even if their lack of experience comes through (which it does frequently). For a Silicon Valley company, Airbnb is about as diverse as you'll find, which is a huge plus.' -- Marketing in San Francisco, CA

No. 14: Intel's Brian Krzanich

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich

CEO: Brian Krzanich

Company: Intel

Approval rating: 90% approval

Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #39

'Intel management is generally open about why any decision, from why a project is kicking off to why Intel is exiting a business.' -- Software Engineer in Chandler, AZ

No. 13: Intuit's Brad Smith

CEO: Brad Smith

Company: Intuit

Approval rating: 91% approval

Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #36

'Great company with great benefits and generally good pay. Offices and work environment are the best I have ever been at with my career. Generally the Senior Executive Management Team (CEO, CTO, COO, etc) are really good. All in all, Intuit is a great place to work.' -- Senior Business Analyst in Remote, OR

No. 12: Infosys' Vishal Sikka

Vishal Sikka

CEO: Vishal Sikka

Company: Infosys

Approval rating: 91% approval

Overall ranking on Top 50 list: 35

'Clear and well defined career roadmap. The managers support and mentor their team mates to achieve their goals.' -- Senior Business Analyst in Bentonville, AR

No. 11: CDW's Thomas Richards

CEO: Thomas Richards

Company: CDW

Approval rating: 91% approval

Overall ranking on Top 50 list: 34

'Great environment, tons of resources to help you succeed, amazing management, easy to make money, really good benefits, tons of fun after hours events each month.' -- Account Manager in Dallas, TX

No. 10: Cognisant Technology Solutions' Frank D'Souza

CEO: Frank D'Souza

Company: Cognisant Technology Solutions

Approval rating: 91% approval

Overall ranking on Top 50 list: 33

'Friendly and helpful work environment. Higher Management is approachable. Bench period is short compared to most companies and also to the deserving, there are plenty of onsite opportunities.' -- Technical Analyst in Teaneck, NJ

No. 9: Yelp's Jeremy Stoppelman

CEO: Jeremy Stoppelman

Company: Yelp

Approval rating: 91% approval

Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #22

'You'll often end up in the same elevator as Jeremy and he'll joke around as if he doesn't own a huge company.' -- Yelp Elite Account Executive (San Francisco, CA)

No. 8: Salesforce's Marc Benioff

CEO: Marc Benioff

Company: Salesforce

Approval rating: 92% approval

Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #21

'The CEO and executive leadership team do an excellent job ensuring all employees are aligned with the company vision and inspired to contribute.' -- SalesForce UI/User Experience Designer (San Francisco, CA)

No. 7: T-Mobile's John Legere

T-Mobile CEO John Legere -- T-Mobile's 'uncarrier' strategy was one of the 10 best business decisions in 2013.

CEO: John Legere

Company: T-Mobile

Approval rating: 93%

Overall ranking on Top 50 list: 14

'John Legere is a fun CEO to work under and is a part of the culture not an untouchable.' -- T-Mobil Senior Business Analyst (Bellevue, WA)

No. 6: LinkedIn's Jeff Weiner

CEO: Jeff Weiner

Company: LinkedIn

Approval rating: 93% approval

Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #12

'Clear vision and mission, reinforced by CEO Jeff Weiner at bi-weekly all-hands meetings.' -- LinkedIn Marketing Manager (San Francisco, CA)

No. 5: Expedia's Dara Khosrowshahi

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Expedia

CEO: Dara Khosrowshahi

Company: Expedia

Approval rating: 94% approval

Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #11

'The leadership really cares about their employees and takes the time to make sure that everyone has the tools they need to succeed and excel.' -- Expedia Credit Card Reconciliation Specialist (Springfield, MO)

No. 4: Apple's Tim Cook

CEO: Tim Cook

Company: Apple

Approval rating: sx94% approval

Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #10

'Top level leadership is great. The common philosophy is all about doing the right thing for our customers.' -- Apple Systems Design Engineer (Cupertino, CA)

No. 3: Ultimate Software's Scott Scherr

Scott Scherr CEO Ultimate Software

CEO: Scott Scherr

Company: Ultimate Software

Approval rating: 95% approval

Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #5

'A CEO that truly cares about his people... he walks the walk.' -- Ultimate Software Solutions Consultant (Arlington, VA)

'Always being able to talk openly, without conflict, the CEO knows every team member in Ultimate Software by name.' -- Ultimate Software Services Mentor & Training Specialist (location, n/a)

No. 2: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

CEO: Mark Zuckerberg

Company: Facebook

Approval rating: 95% approval

Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #4

Zuck is a legend in his own time, his Friday Q&A's are can't miss and it is awesome to hear him handle the tough unexpected questions.' -- Facebook Client Partner(Menlo Park, CA)

'Leadership is driven by a tremendous and long-range vision, and does not optimise for near-term share price.' -- Facebook Employee (location, n/a)

No. 1: Google's Larry Page

CEO: Larry Page

Company: Google

Approval rating: 97% approval

Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #1

'You'll see Larry and Sergey at TGIF and you'll admire how they lead the company. They are brilliant, goofy, low key but intense, and likeable.' -- Google Employee (Mountain View, CA)

'Hires the best and the brightest people and works on ambitious goals. You work on things that matter in the world. Larry has a great vision for the company.' -- Google Employee (location, n/a)

And now take a look at what it's like to be an employee ...

Slack's office.

Employer health care is vanishing, freelancing is on the rise, meet the new American workforce of 2015

