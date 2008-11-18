The $150 Journalist Bailout

Wall Street got a $700 billion bailout. The automakers got a $25 billion loan and might get more. Laid off journalists?



$150.

Not $150 billion or a $150 million — just one hundred and 50 bucks.

From Six Apart, which in a blog post addressed to laid off and “fearful-of-layoffs” journalists writes, “your Tumblr and Tweets, while clever, will not pay your bills.”

Six Apart says journos need only email them a link to their most recent newspaper, magazine or broadcast clips to [email protected] to enroll them in the “TypePad Journalist Bailout Program,” which includes a free TypePad Pro account, enrollment in Six Apart’s advertising program and promotion on blog.com.

