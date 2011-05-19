The $150 bottle of Beer that promises to knock you out!

Samuel Adams Utopia, which has been on the market since 2002, is both potent and packed into a bottle unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Every year, the brewer creates a limited edition of beer that has a potent 24% to 27% ABV (alcohol by volume). The average beer has no more than 5% to 7% of ABV.

The $150 per bottle beer’s strongest batch was in 2009 when it had a stunning 27% ABV. The 2011 batch which has just been released also has 27% ABV thus making it the strongest beer in the world. They even have a Guinness book record to prove their case.

Only 53 barrels of the Samuel Adams Utopia have been made for this edition (2011).

The secret of the beer are “Liquids blended for up to 18 years in wood casks, including Sherry casks from Spain and Portugal that the brewer says adds a “nutty oak, toffee and honey notes” to the beer’s “distinct vanilla, maple and cocoa notes.”

What we love is the fantastic bottle in which the brew comes. It probably makes up for the price of the beer which comes to $900 for a six-pack.

The Samuel Adams Utopia :

flavour: A unique flavour of vintage port, old sherry and fine cognac. Layers of dark fruit, wood and vanilla.

colour: Ruby black

Original Gravity: 40° Plato

Alcohol by Vol/Wt: 27% ABV – 21.31%ABW

Calories per recommended 2 oz serving: 107

Malt Varieties: Two-row pale Harrington and Metcalfe, Caramel 60, Munich

Hop Variety: Hallertau Mittelfruh, Spalt and Tettnager

Yeast Strain: Two Samuel Adams yeasts

Availability: Limited release

First Brewed: 2002

