The 15-Year-Old Media Analyst Report That Everyone's Buzzing About

Here is the Morgan Stanley report everyone’s buzzing about: How Teenagers Consume Media, by 15-year old intern Matthew Robson.

It is pointedly statistic free, but young Matthew makes clear teenagers do not want to pay for their music, that news must come in short bites, and that they are not too interested in television when they cannot watch what they want, when they want.

Teens must have patience about some things, however – they are forced to hold out for a new mobile phone until their birthday rolls around.

Media&Internet How Teenagers Consume Media



