The 15 worst video games of all time ranked by the critics

20th Century Fox Rupert Friend in ‘Hitman: Agent 47.’

Video game movies haven’t had much luck in Hollywood.

The majority of video game adaptations have been panned by critics and shunned by moviegoers. “Hitman: Agent 47,” which comes out on August 20, isn’t having any luck either.

Based on the popular “Hitman” video game series, “Agent 47” already has just 7% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It is hard to identify why Hollywood can’t quite bridge the gap between video game and film audiences. Some of the movies on this list have faded into obscurity. Others remain memorable simply because of their poor quality.

Here are the worst movies based on video games, ranked based on their Tomatometer score:

