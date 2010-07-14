15 States Where Home Prices Actually Fell In May

Gregory White
Baltimore

The U.S. real estate market may be showing signs of recovery in places like California and Virginia, but there are serious concerns about some states across the country.

Core Logic have released a report on May prices for single family homes. Overalll, home prices were up modestly year-over-year for the month. Buthe data is not pretty for many states along the Gulf of Mexico coast and in the Mid-Atlantic.

Utah: Prices down 1.4%

Note: Stat is for single family combined homes.

Source: Core Logic

Mississippi: Prices down 1.6%

Note: Stat is for single family combined homes.

Source: Core Logic

Florida: Prices down 1.9%

Note: Stat is for single family combined homes.

Source: Core Logic

Alaska: Prices down 2.0%

Note: Stat is for single family combined homes.

Source: Core Logic

Illinois: Prices down 2.1%

Note: Stat is for single family combined homes.

Source: Core Logic

Pennsylvania: Prices down 2.3%

Note: Stat is for single family combined homes.

Source: Core Logic

Washington: Prices down 2.6%

Note: Stat is for single family combined homes.

Source: Core Logic

Louisiana: Prices down 2.7%

Note: Stat is for single family combined homes.

Source: Core Logic

Nevada: Prices down 2.8%

Note: Stat is for single family combined homes.

Source: Core Logic

Oregon: Prices down 2.9%

Note: Stat is for single family combined homes.

Source: Core Logic

Wyoming: Prices down 3.1%

Note: Stat is for single family combined homes.

Source: Core Logic

Maryland: Prices down 3.1%

Note: Stat is for single family combined homes.

Source: Core Logic

New Mexico: Prices down 4.2%

Note: Stat is for single family combined homes.

Source: Core Logic

Alabama: Prices down 5.3%

Note: Stat is for single family combined homes.

Source: Core Logic

Idaho: Prices down 6.6%

Note: Stat is for single family combined homes.

Source: Core Logic

Don't miss...

24 depressing pieces of evidence that difficult economic times lie ahead >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.