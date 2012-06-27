Here Are The 15 WORST Sounds In The World

Futbol fans may have noticed something noisy missing from the Euro 2012 broadcasts — the annoying blare of vuvuzelas from the stands.



That’s because UEFA enacted a ban on the vuvuzela just months after the end of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

With vuvuzelas no longer posing a threat to our ears, we started thinking about what other sounds are as (or, even more) annoying than the deafening wail of the South African “instrument.”

From the “Howard Dean Scream” to cats coughing up hairballs, these are the 15 absolute worst sounds in the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.