Here Are The 15 WORST Sounds In The World

William Wei
Vuvuzela

Futbol fans may have noticed something noisy missing from the Euro 2012 broadcasts — the annoying blare of vuvuzelas from the stands.

That’s because UEFA enacted a ban on the vuvuzela just months after the end of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

With vuvuzelas no longer posing a threat to our ears, we started thinking about what other sounds are as (or, even more) annoying than the deafening wail of the South African “instrument.”

From the “Howard Dean Scream” to cats coughing up hairballs, these are the 15 absolute worst sounds in the world.

Cats coughing up hairballs

Signing on with a dial-up modem

Nails on a chalkboard

Babies crying on an aeroplane

A sleeping person's grinding teeth

Xena the Warrior Princess's battle cry (repeated over and over)

A dentist drill

The Howard Dean Scream

Fran Drescher laughing

Gilbert Gottfried's voice

Snooki being Snooki

Car alarms that won't turn off

Air horns in rap songs

Jackhammers in the morning

And of course -- Vuvuzelas

