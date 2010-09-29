The 15 Worst Mutual Fund Managers Of Q2

Photo: Cornell University
We’ve seen that even the best performing managers were in the red during a rough second quarter in which the S&P 500 declined -11.86%.So imagine how bad these mutual fund managers must have performed in order to make it on our list of the second quarter’s worst.
Thankfully, this is just one quarter’s performance and not necessarily an indicator of long term results.
And if they fared better in Q3, those soon-to-be released numbers should redeem them.
15. Jane E. Schneirov, Janet Walsh (left), Paul Vogel (right), David Robinson,Steven Nussbaum, William Johnston
Q2 return: -14.40%
Fund: Alliance Bernstein Global Growth A (ABZAX)
Size: $51.3 million
Top holdings: Wells Fargo Company, Apple Inc., J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Visa Inc., PepsiCo Inc.
Q2 return: -14.45 %
Fund: Hartford Global Growth HLS IB (HBGLX)
Size: $564.8 million
Top holdings: Apple Inc., Oracle Corp., Cisco Systems Inc. Daimler AG, Standard Chartered PLC
Q2 return: -14.49%
Fund: John Hancock2 Technical Opportunities A (JTCAX)
Size: $613.4 million
Top holdings: Jhf Collateral Common Stock, EMC Corp., Xilinx Inc., Baidu Inc. ADR, Broadcom Corp.
Q2 return: -14.56%
Fund: Eaton Vance Global Growth A (ETIAX)
Size: $48.6 mil
Top holdings: Novartis AG ADR, NII Holdings Inc., DIRECTV, Coinstar Inc., Nestle SA
Q2 return: -14.56%
Fund: Putnam Global Equity A (PEQUX)
Size: $788.2 mil
Top holdings: Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Microsoft Corp., Wells Fargo Company, Zurich Financial Services AG, Pfizer Inc.
Q2 return: -14.65%
Fund: Hartford Global Growth A (HALAX)
Size: $366.8 mil
Top holdings: Apple Inc., Oracle Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Daimler AG, Standard Chartered PLC
Q2 return: -14.67%
Fund: API Efficient Frontier Multiple Index A (APIMX)
Size: $18.2 million
Top holdings: SPDR S&P Emerging Europe, iShares MSCI Brazil Index, iShares MSCI Singapore Index, iShares S&P North Amer Tech-Multimd Ntwk, iShares MSCI Turkey Invest Mkt Index
Q2 return: -14.83%
Fund: Harbor Global Value Inst (HAGVX)
Size: $55.0 mil
Top holdings: Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, ExxonMobil Corp., Travis Perkins PLC, Tyco Electronics Ltd.
7. W. Lindsay Davidson (right), Ingrid E. Baker (left), E. Sargent McGowan (centre), Anuja Singha, Stephen K. Thomas
Q2 return: -14.83%
Fund: Invesco Global Core Equity A (AWSAX)
Size: $78.1 mil
Top holdings: Merck & Co. Inc., Royal Dutch Shell PLC B, Johnson & Johnson, Chevron Corp, Imperial Tobacco Group PLC
Q2 return: -14.86%
Fund: ING WisdomTree Glbl H/Y Eq Index I (IGHIX)
Size: $201.1 mil
Top holdings: AT&T Inc., Total S, Vodafone Group PLC, China Mobile Ltd., Telefonica S.A.
Q2 return: -15.77%
Fund: Purisima Total Return (PURIX)
Size: $380.9 mil
Top holdings: Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold A, Siemens AG ADR, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. ADR, Cisco Systems Inc.
Q2 return: -16.00%
Fund: AllianceBern Global Value A (ABAGX)
Size: $131.3 mil
Top holdings: Vodafone Group PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Allianz SE, Pfizer Inc., Altria Group Inc.
Q2 return: -16.75%
Fund: American Israeli Shared Values Cap App (AISHX)
Size: $1.3 mil
Top holdings: Cellcom Israel Ltd., Partner Communications Company Ltd. ADR, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR, Schlumberger Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Q2 return: -17.12%
Fund: DWS Climate Change A
Size: $41.3 mil
Top holdings: Quanta Services Inc., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Wacker Chemie AG, Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica S.A., Bunge Ltd.
Q2 return: -19.03%
Fund: Amdex35 Israel (AMDEX)
Size: $21.4 mil
Top holdings: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR, Israel Chemicals Ltd, Fidelity Instl MM Fds Money Market Sel, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd
