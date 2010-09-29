The 15 Worst Mutual Fund Managers Of Q2

Hannah Kim
We’ve seen that even the best performing managers were in the red during a rough second quarter in which the S&P 500 declined -11.86%.So imagine how bad these mutual fund managers must have performed in order to make it on our list of the second quarter’s worst.

Thankfully, this is just one quarter’s performance and not necessarily an indicator of long term results.

And if they fared better in Q3, those soon-to-be released numbers should redeem them.

15. Jane E. Schneirov, Janet Walsh (left), Paul Vogel (right), David Robinson,Steven Nussbaum, William Johnston

Q2 return: -14.40%

Fund: Alliance Bernstein Global Growth A (ABZAX)

Size: $51.3 million

Top holdings: Wells Fargo Company, Apple Inc., J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Visa Inc., PepsiCo Inc.

14. Jean-Marc Berteaux, Matthew Hudson

Q2 return: -14.45  %

Fund: Hartford Global Growth HLS IB (HBGLX)

Size: $564.8 million

Top holdings: Apple Inc., Oracle Corp., Cisco Systems Inc. Daimler AG, Standard Chartered PLC

13. Frank L. Teixeira

Q2 return: -14.49%

Fund: John Hancock2 Technical Opportunities A (JTCAX)

Size: $613.4 million

Top holdings: Jhf Collateral Common Stock, EMC Corp., Xilinx Inc., Baidu Inc. ADR, Broadcom Corp.

12. Arieh Coll (right), Edward Allen, Thomas N. Hunt (Left)

Q2 return: -14.56%

Fund: Eaton Vance Global Growth A (ETIAX)

Size: $48.6 mil

Top holdings: Novartis AG ADR, NII Holdings Inc., DIRECTV, Coinstar Inc., Nestle SA

11. Shigeki Makino

Q2 return: -14.56%

Fund: Putnam Global Equity A (PEQUX)

Size: $788.2 mil

Top holdings: Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Microsoft Corp., Wells Fargo Company, Zurich Financial Services AG, Pfizer Inc.

10. Matthew Hudson, Jean-Marc Berteaux

Q2 return: -14.65%

Fund: Hartford Global Growth A (HALAX)

Size: $366.8 mil

Top holdings: Apple Inc., Oracle Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Daimler AG, Standard Chartered PLC

9. David D. Basten (left), David M. Basten

Q2 return: -14.67%

Fund: API Efficient Frontier Multiple Index A (APIMX)

Size: $18.2 million

Top holdings: SPDR S&P Emerging Europe, iShares MSCI Brazil Index, iShares MSCI Singapore Index, iShares S&P North Amer Tech-Multimd Ntwk, iShares MSCI Turkey Invest Mkt Index

8. John Paul Goetz, Michael D. Peterson, Caroline Cai

Q2 return: -14.83%

Fund: Harbor Global Value Inst (HAGVX)

Size: $55.0 mil

Top holdings: Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, ExxonMobil Corp., Travis Perkins PLC, Tyco Electronics Ltd.

7. W. Lindsay Davidson (right), Ingrid E. Baker (left), E. Sargent McGowan (centre), Anuja Singha, Stephen K. Thomas

Q2 return: -14.83%

Fund: Invesco Global Core Equity A (AWSAX)

Size: $78.1 mil

Top holdings: Merck & Co. Inc., Royal Dutch Shell PLC B, Johnson & Johnson, Chevron Corp, Imperial Tobacco Group PLC

6. Vincent J. Costa

Q2 return: -14.86%

Fund: ING WisdomTree Glbl H/Y Eq Index I (IGHIX)

Size: $201.1 mil

Top holdings: AT&T Inc., Total S, Vodafone Group PLC, China Mobile Ltd., Telefonica S.A.

5. Kenneth L. Fisher

Q2 return: -15.77%

Fund: Purisima Total Return (PURIX)

Size: $380.9 mil

Top holdings: Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold A, Siemens AG ADR, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. ADR, Cisco Systems Inc.

4. Kevin F. Simms (left), Sharon E. Fay (right), Henry S. D'Auria, Eric J. Franco

Q2 return: -16.00%

Fund: AllianceBern Global Value A (ABAGX)

Size: $131.3 mil

Top holdings: Vodafone Group PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Allianz SE, Pfizer Inc., Altria Group Inc.

3. Jamia C. Jasper

Q2 return: -16.75%

Fund: American Israeli Shared Values Cap App (AISHX)

Size: $1.3 mil

Top holdings: Cellcom Israel Ltd., Partner Communications Company Ltd. ADR, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR, Schlumberger Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. Nicolas Huber

Q2 return: -17.12%

Fund: DWS Climate Change A

Size: $41.3 mil

Top holdings: Quanta Services Inc., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Wacker Chemie AG, Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica S.A., Bunge Ltd.

1. Clifford A Goldstein, Gadi Beer

Q2 return: -19.03%

Fund: Amdex35 Israel (AMDEX)

Size: $21.4 mil

Top holdings: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR, Israel Chemicals Ltd, Fidelity Instl MM Fds Money Market Sel, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd

