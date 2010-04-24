The S&P returned +4.87% in Q1.
So which mutual fund managers cost their clients the most for investing with them instead of an index fund?
It’s time to check out the 15 Worst Mutual Fund Managers of Q1!
A quick note: There are four repeat offenders on our list.
The #1 worst mutual fund manager for 2009 was Barry Ziskin (Z Seven). And Ziskin retains the title in Q1!
Rajendra Prasad (Prasad Growth), Connie Luecke and Randle Smith (Virtus), and Morgan Stanley‘s Michael Nolan, Helen Krause, and Arthur Robb are also on the list again.
Now, usually, several of the worst managers manage to make money, even while they’re costing their clients boatloads by underperforming. But this quarter, every Worst Fund Manager lost money!
Now of course, this is just one quarter’s performance, and it’s the long-term record that matters. But when short-term returns look good, fund managers tout the hell out of them. So we think it’s fair to do the opposite!
Q1 return: -0.25%
Fund: Laudus Mondrian Global Equity Instl (LGEVX)
Size: $4,000,000
Top holding: GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Total SA, BP Plc, Novartis AG, Chevron Corporation
Q1 return: -0.60%
Fund: Evermore Global Value A (EVGBX)
Size: $4,000,000
Top holdings: NA
Q1 return: -0.71%
Fund: Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure A (CSUAX)
Size: $94,000,000
Top holdings: American Tower Corporation A, Vinci, East Japan Railway Co., Atlantia, Crown Castle International Corporation
Q1 return: -0.72%
Fund: Dreyfus Global Equity Income A (DEQAX)
Size: $10,000,000
Top holdings: Reynolds American, Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, Zurich Financial Services AG, Deutsche Telekom AG, Deutsche Post AG
Q1 return: -0.87%
Fund: Touchstone Global Equity A (TGEAX)
Size: $4,000,000
Top holdings: Touchstone Institutional Money Market, Royal KPN N.V., Goldcorp, Inc., Syngenta AG, Basel, Agnico-Eagle Mines
Q1 return: -0.98%
Fund: U.S. Global Investors Global MegaTrends (MEGAX)
Size: $26,000,000
Top holdings: Profunds Swap Security Gs
Q1 return: -1.55%
Fund: Forward Global Infrastructure A (KGIAX)
Size: $135,000,000
Top holdings: Williams Companies, Inc., TransCanada Corporation, E.ON Aktiengesellschaft, Atlantia, Vinci
Q1 return: -13.59%
Fund: Virtus Global Infrastructure A (PGUAX)
Size: $88,000,000
Top holdings: AT&T, Inc., Enbridge, Inc., TransCanada Corporation, Vodafone Group PLC ADR, Williams Companies, Inc.
Q1 return: -2.59%
Fund: TDAM Global Sustainability Instl (TDGFX)
Size: $12,000,000
Top holdings: Procter & Gamble Company, HSBC Holdings PLC, Rio Tinto PLC, East Japan Railway Co., International Business Machines Corp
Q1 return: -2.72%
Fund: Morgan Stanley Global Infrastructure B (UTLBX)
Size: $396,000,000
Top holdings: Atlantia, Williams Companies, Inc., GDF Suez, Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A., Enbridge, Inc.
Q1 return: -3.60%
Fund: DWS Climate Change A (WRMAX)
Size: $74,000,000
Top holdings: East Japan Railway Co., Quanta Services, Inc., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Itron Inc.
Q1 return: -4.43%
Fund: Leuthold Global Clean Tech Instl (LGCIX)
Size: $26,000,000
Top holdings: China Valves Technology Inc, ADA-ES, Inc., Exide Technologies, Inc., Meyer Burger Technology AG, SMA Solar Technology AG
Q1 return: -6.93%
Fund: New Alternatives (NALFX)
Size: $267,000,000
Top holdings: Schneider Electric, South Jersey Industries, American Water Works Co Inc, Aqua America, Inc., Abengoa, S.A.
Q1 return: -13.60%
Fund: Prasad Growth (PRGRX)
Size: < $1,000,000
Top holdings: Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares, Direxion Daily Emrg Mkts Bear 3X Shares, China Natural Resources, Inc., Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp., STEC, Inc.
(Prasad was also #2 worst MF manager for 2009.)
Q1 return: -15.85%
Fund: Z Seven (ZSEVX)
Size: $3,000,000
Top holdings: Rathbone Brothers PLC, PetMed Express, Inc., cognisant Technology Solutions Corporation A, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli Ag, Kilchberg, RPS Group PLC
(Ziskin was also #1 worst MF manager in 2009.)
