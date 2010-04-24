The S&P returned +4.87% in Q1.



So which mutual fund managers cost their clients the most for investing with them instead of an index fund?

It’s time to check out the 15 Worst Mutual Fund Managers of Q1!

A quick note: There are four repeat offenders on our list.

The #1 worst mutual fund manager for 2009 was Barry Ziskin (Z Seven). And Ziskin retains the title in Q1!

Rajendra Prasad (Prasad Growth), Connie Luecke and Randle Smith (Virtus), and Morgan Stanley‘s Michael Nolan, Helen Krause, and Arthur Robb are also on the list again.

Now, usually, several of the worst managers manage to make money, even while they’re costing their clients boatloads by underperforming. But this quarter, every Worst Fund Manager lost money!

Now of course, this is just one quarter’s performance, and it’s the long-term record that matters. But when short-term returns look good, fund managers tout the hell out of them. So we think it’s fair to do the opposite!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.