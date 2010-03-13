The 15 Worst Stock Fund Managers Of 2009

Unless you were a short-seller it was really, really hard to lose money in 2009



The S&P 500 returned 26.46% in 2009. That’s what you could have returned just by investing in a low-fee ETF and then going to sleep and waking up a year later.

But despite the fees and the longstanding criticisms of the industry, it persists and pulls and gigantic sums of money every year.

We decided to check out the fund managers who didn’t keep up in 2009, and didn’t deliver.

Several made money, but compared to the broader markets, their investors lost out.

Now of course, this is just one year’s performance, and it’s the long-term record that matters. But when one-year returns look good, fund managers tout the hell out of them. So it seems fair to do the opposite.

See the year’s 15 worst fund managers –>

