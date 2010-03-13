The 15 Worst Stock Fund Managers Of 2009

Unless you were a short-seller it was really, really hard to lose money in 2009
The S&P 500 returned 26.46% in 2009. That’s what you could have returned just by investing in a low-fee ETF and then going to sleep and waking up a year later.
But despite the fees and the longstanding criticisms of the industry, it persists and pulls and gigantic sums of money every year.
We decided to check out the fund managers who didn’t keep up in 2009, and didn’t deliver.
Several made money, but compared to the broader markets, their investors lost out.
Now of course, this is just one year’s performance, and it’s the long-term record that matters. But when one-year returns look good, fund managers tout the hell out of them. So it seems fair to do the opposite.
Fund: USAA Global Opportunities (UGOFX)
2009 Annual Return: +18.90%
S&P 500 2009: 26.46%
Top 5 holdings: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index, Deutsche Igap Investment Trust 'b' (Acquired 8/01), Microsoft Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation Comm, and AT&T Inc.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Roge Partners (ROGEX)
2009 Annual Return: +18.86%
YTD: -1.89%
The S&P 500 YTD: 3.6%
Top 5 holdings: IVA Worldwide I, First Eagle Global I, Artisan International Small Cap Investor, Royce Opportunity Invmt, and Vanguard PRIMECAP Core
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Brandes Institutional Global Equity I (BGVIX)
2009 Annual Return: +18.07%
YTD: -1.75%
The S&P 500 YTD: 3.6%
Top 5 holdings: Merck & Company (Inc. Common St), DTE Energy Company Common Stock, Pfizer, Inc. (Common Stock), Dow Chemical Company (The) Comm, and Texas Instruments Incorporated.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: FundX ETF Upgrader (REMIX)
2009 Annual Return: +17.10%
YTD: +4.43%
The S&P 500 YTD: 3.6%
Top 5 holdings: iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index, Vanguard Growth ETF, Rydex S&P Equal Weight, iShares MSCI EMU Index, and Vanguard European ETF
Source: Morningstar
(Apology: We previously posted an incorrect picture that was not the Rajiv Jain in question)
Fund: Virtus Global Opportunities A (NWWOX)
2009 Annual Return: +17.03%
YTD: +3.12%
The S&P 500 YTD: 3.6%
Top 5 holdings: Philip Morris International Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, and Coca-Cola Company
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Bell Worldwide Trends (TRNDX)
2009 Annual Return: +16.85%
YTD: +2.50%
The S&P 500 YTD: 3.6%
Top 5 holdings: SPDR S&P International Dividend, Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth, PowerShares FTSE RAFI Europe, PowerShares FTSE RAFI Dev Mkts ex-US S/M, and PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Virtus Global Infrastructure A (PGUAX)
2009 Annual Return: +16.16%
YTD: -2.36%
The S&P 500 YTD: 3.6%
Top 5 holdings: AT&T, Inc., Enbridge, Inc., TransCanada Corporation, Vodafone Group PLC ADR, and Williams Companies, Inc.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Morgan Stanley Global Infrastructure B (UTLBX)
2009 Annual Return: +16.04%
YTD: -2.08%
The S&P 500 YTD: 3.6%
Top 5 holdings: Atlantia, Williams Companies, Inc., GDF Suez, Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A., and Enbridge, Inc.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Morgan Stanley Global Div Gr Secs B (GLBBX)
2009 Annual Return: +15.95%
YTD: +1.28%
The S&P 500 YTD: 3.6%
Top 5 holdings: Philip Morris International Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CRH Pl, and Eni.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Rydex/SGI Global 130/30 Strategy C (RYQCX)
2009 Annual Return: +12.35%
YTD: -0.48%
The S&P 500 YTD: 3.6%
Top 5 holdings: Express Scripts, Mitsui & Co., Ltd, Julius Baer Gruppe AG, DBS Group Holdings, Ltd., and Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd.
Source: Morningstar
5. John Chisholm (pictured right), Ronald Frashure, Charles Wang (pictured left), Harindra de Silva, and more.
Fund: SEI Instl Mgd Global Mgd Volatility A (SVTAX)
2009 Annual Return: +3.89%
YTD: +2.26%
The S&P 500 YTD: 3.6%
Top 5 holdings: SEI Daily Income Prime Obligation A, C.R. Bard, Inc., Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, and General Mills, Inc.
Source: Morningstar
4. Janet Brown (pictured left), Jason Browne, Bernard W. Burke, Martin DeVault, and Sean McKeon (pictured right)
Fund: FundX Tactical Upgrader (TACTX)
2009 Annual Return: +2.86%
YTD: +0.13%
Top 5 holdings: AIM STIT Treasury Instl, iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index, and Rydex S&P Equal Weight.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: GMO Flexible Equities III (GFFEX)
2009 Annual Return: -10.03%
YTD: +3.42%
The S&P 500 YTD: 3.6%
Top 5 holdings: NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP., Orix Corp, Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group, Inc., Seven & I Holdings Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Electric Industries.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Prasad Growth (PRGRX)
2009 Annual Return: -12.29%
YTD: -12.76%
The S&P 500 YTD: 3.6%
Top 5 holdings: Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares, Direxion Daily Emrg Mkts Bear 3X Shares, China Natural Resources, Inc., Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp., and STEC, Inc.
Source: Morningstar
Fund: Z Seven (ZSEVX)
2009 Annual Return: -31.34%
YTD: -10.87%
The S&P 500 YTD: 3.6%
Top 5 holdings: Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli Ag, Kilchberg, Rathbone Brothers PLC, PetMed Express, Inc., cognisant Technology Solutions Corporation A, and UCB.
Source: Morningstar
