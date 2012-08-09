The 15 Worst Housing Markets For The Next Five Years

Photo: Shreveport-Bossier: Louisiana’s Other Side via Flickr
Home prices across the nation are down 33.3 per cent since they peaked in the first quarter of 2006, according to latest data from Fiserv Case-Shiller.But home prices are projected to increase 3.9 per cent between now and the first quarter of 2017.
Yesterday we put together a list of the 15 best housing markets for the next five years.
We’re following this up with a feature on the 15 housing markets that are projected to see the most declines or slowest growth in home prices.
Note: The median family income and home price data is for Q1 2012. Unemployment data is for May 2012, and population data is for 2011.
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017: 1.2 per cent
The Atlantic City-Hammonton metro area has a median home price of $193,000, above the national median of $159,000. And its home prices are 35.3 per cent lower than they were during their peak in the second quarter of 2006.
It has a population of 274,338, an unemployment rate of 12.6 per cent, much higher than the national average of 8.2 per cent, and a median family income of $64,200 above the national median of $62,900.
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017: 1.2 per cent
Columbia has a median home price of $145,000 and its home prices are down 0.5 per cent since their Q1 2008 peak.
It has a population of 175,831, an unemployment rate of 5.1 per cent, and a median family income of $63,900.
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017: 1.1 per cent
Shreveport-Bossier City has a median home price of $151,000 and the metro's home prices area down 0.9 per cent since they peaked in Q3 2010.
It has a population of 403,595, an unemployment rate of 7.2 per cent, and a median family income of $54,900.
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017: 1.1 per cent
Gadsden's home prices have declined 1.9 per cent since their Q1 2009 peak.
The metro has a population of 104,303, an unemployment rate of 7.4 per cent and a median family income of $41,100.
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017: 1.1 per cent
St. George's metro prices have fallen 37.1 per cent since their Q4 2006 peak. It has a population of 141,666, an unemployment rate of 7.7 per cent and a median family income of $55,400.
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017: 1.1 per cent
San Angelo has a population of 113,443, a relatively low unemployment rate of 5.3 per cent and a median family income of $55,000.
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017: 1.0 per cent
Elmira has a population of 88,840, an unemployment rate of 8.8 per cent and a median family income of $58,000, below the national median of $62,900.
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017: 1.0 per cent
Home prices in the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos area have fallen 1.5 per cent since the first quarter of 2009. It also has a median home price of $193,000.
The metro has a population of 1.8 million, a relatively low unemployment rate of 5.9 per cent, and a median family income of $72,800.
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017: 0.9 per cent
Amarillo has a median home price of $127,000 and a median family income of $62,200. It also has a population of 253,823, an unemployment rate of 4.9 per cent.
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017: 0.9 per cent
The Phoenix-Mesa-Glendale metro area has a median home price of $144,000 and home prices are 52.7 per cent off their Q2 2006 peak.
It also has a population of 4.26 million, an unemployment rate of 7.2 per cent a median family income of $59,400.
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017: 0.8 per cent
Home prices in Ithaca are 0.5 per cent lower than their Q4 2009 peak. It has a population of 101,723, an unemployment rate of 6.5 per cent and a median family income of $80,900.
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017: 0.7 per cent
Home prices in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin metro area have declined 36.2 per cent since their Q4 2005 peak, and it has a median home price of $180,000.
It has a population of 183,482, an unemployment rate of 6.1 per cent, and a family income $62,400.
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017: 0.6 per cent
Naples-Marco Island home prices are down 51.8 per cent since their Q1 2006 peak.
The metro has a population of 328,134, an unemployment rate of 8.3 per cent, median home price of $257,000 and a median family income of $64,000.
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017: 0.4 per cent
Home prices in the Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach-Deerfield Beach metro area have fallen 47.4 per cent since their Q2 2006 peak.
It has a median home price of $196,000, a population of about 1.8 million, and an unemployment rate of 7.3 per cent.
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017: -1.0 per cent
Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall home prices are 51.4 per cent off their Q1 2007 peak, and the metro has a median home price of $187,000.
But it has a population of 2.5 million people, an unemployment rate of 9.6 per cent and a median family income of $47,700 below the national median.
