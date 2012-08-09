The 15 Worst Housing Markets For The Next Five Years

Photo: Shreveport-Bossier: Louisiana’s Other Side via Flickr

Home prices across the nation are down 33.3 per cent since they peaked in the first quarter of 2006, according to latest data from Fiserv Case-Shiller.But home prices are projected to increase 3.9 per cent between now and the first quarter of 2017.



Yesterday we put together a list of the 15 best housing markets for the next five years.

We’re following this up with a feature on the 15 housing markets that are projected to see the most declines or slowest growth in home prices.

Note: The median family income and home price data is for Q1 2012. Unemployment data is for May 2012, and population data is for 2011.

