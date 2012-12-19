The 15 Worst Gifts To Give The Men In Your Life

Photo: Flickr via oakleyoriginals
Men aren’t tough to shop for, but that doesn’t mean you can buy us just anything.We’re not picky, but we certainly don’t want the same things women want.
Women like thoughtful gifts from the heart, and men just want stuff that’s a mix of fun and useful.
What, we're not fit enough already?
This not-so-subtle suggestion that we need to get in shape won't convince us to get off the couch, but it will be grounds for retaliation with your gift next year.
Stores like Brookstone and Sharper Image are the go-to gadget stores for the hard-to-shop-for male.
But please, no more 3-in-1 pens or motorised grill brushes. We already have regular versions of these things that do the job without batteries and buttons.
Men either already wear a specific cologne or choose not to wear any.
Your random scent selection won't fit into either of those categories, but it will sit unused in our bathroom medicine cabinet forever.
It's not that men don't need shoes and clothes, we just don't get excited about this stuff.
In addition, the chances of you nailing our tastes are slim. Put down that Hawaiian shirt -- it will never leave the closet. And don't get me started on how awful socks are as a present.
I received one of these before and wasn't sure what to think about it.
Was it a gag gift? Or do I seriously have a nose hair problem?
I still don't know, but I'm certain I've never used it before. While you're at it, skip any other gift that adds, removes, or colours hair.
Have you ever seen bath products on a man's wish list?
I didn't think so. We spend close to zero time thinking about this stuff, and that tells you something about how little we care about what we use.
Men who wear jewelry don't need a ton of it.
We're not going to accessorize with every outfit.
If we don't already wear jewelry, your gift probably won't change our minds.
Yes, we've already seen it on TV, and guess what? We didn't buy it.
We know Snuggies are cozy and warm, but we don't want to look like the world's softest wizard.
Golf club gimmicks found on TV aren't going to help our game, either.
We get it, you're going for sentimental. But guys don't enjoy sentimental gifts as much as fun ones.
We can appreciate couple or family photos to glance over at from our workplace desk, but don't expect us to be excited about unwrapping this.
Everyone's seen the singing fish now, and we don't need to see it again.
Gag gifts are good for a quick laugh, but that's it before they're tossed out or take up residence in the garage.
Decor is another one that's never going to top the list of things men think about on a regular basis.
Best case: We hang it up and never notice it again. Worst case: It's off to Goodwill.
