The 15 worst corporate logo fails

Kostelecké uzeniny The Kostelecké uzeniny sausage company got its original logo in the 1920s.

An organisation’s logo is the first thing a prospective customer sees.

And when it’s bad, it can scare people away for good.

We’ve gathered some of the worst logo fails of all time. These unintentionally (or sometimes intentionally) reminded consumers of sex acts, lewd behaviour, and other things that make 13 year olds hysterical.

Many were pulled, and all will go down in internet infamy.

This is an update of previously published article by Aaron Taube and Laura Stampler.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.