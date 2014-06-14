The 15 Worst Corporate Logo Fails Of All Time

Last month, Business Insider discussed the major corporate logo changes of 2014.
But while these changes may not have been ideal, they don’t come anywhere near the completely ridiculous fails companies have made in the past.
We’re talking about completely inappropriate stuff, like the London 2012 logo (above), which was accused of resembling everything from Nazi paraphernalia to Lisa Simpson performing oral sex.
And that’s just scratching the surface of our 15 worst corporate logo fails of all time. We ranked them based on the size of the company and cringe-worthiness of the fail.
If this logo seems like a company oversight, then think again.
A-Style very intentionally created this dirty (read: buzz worthy) design.
In fact, the logo even came before the product did. Since the logo became a guerrilla marketing success and eventually helped the company sell T-shirts, we're taking it easy on A-Style and ranking it No. 15.
This one is more tricky.
Focus on the children's heads to see what makes the logo inappropriate.
(Via DeMilked)
This is the logo once used by a Japanese pharmacy called Kudawara.
It was supposed to be the letter K, but all we can make out is two stick figures.
Mont-Sat is a Polish satellite installation company that has been in operation since 1995.
Translated into English, its website boasts that the company 'provides services at the highest level.' (Via DeMilked)
Man, what is it with satellite TV and awful logos? SatAn is a devilish German brand of satellite dishes.
(H/T Business Insider commenter Joerg.)
The Computer Doctors claim to fix your computer.
You have to go somewhere else to fix your leaky genitalia.
We never quite realised just how much the state of Vermont looks like a side profile of someone's legs and hindquarters until we saw the logo for the state's maple syrup offerings.
We've ranked it No. 9 for forever ruining a product we previously were very fond of.
Believe it or not, Locum is a Swedish property management company. Would you trust it with your real estate?
Mama's Baking is a cafe in Greece with a major Oedipus complex.
We've ranked it No. 7 simply due to how uncomfortable it makes us.
Here's a logo for the Czech sausage company Kostelecké Uzeniny.
Surely there are, uh, other ways to advertise sausage. (Via Ranqit)
Yikes. It is a testament to how bad our top four logo fails are that this image depicting pedophilia is only No. 5.
Coca-Cola wanted to teach the world to sing. And apparently Sherwin Williams wanted to cover the world in blood-red paint.
The sinister 'cover the earth' logo was adopted in 1906. We're ranking it No. 4 on the grounds that a major company has kept this unfortunate logo for more than a century.
The Office of Government Commerce regulates government contracts in the United Kingdom.
It rolled out the logo you see here in 2008 to what The Daily Telegraph called 'howls of mirth.'
Though the logo reportedly cost £14,000 to make, the letters create the outline of a man enjoying himself when turned at a 90-degree angle.
The OGC was later rolled into a new department within the U.K. government, but not before embarrassing its employees and creating this unfortunate Urban Dictionary entry.
This was the 1973 logo for the Catholic Church's Archdiocesan Youth Commission.
The fact that the Church managed to put out an image of its most unflattering scandal without having it caught by anyone in a management position is nothing short of extraordinary.
When London unveiled its £400,000 2012 logo design, the masses were unimpressed.
Some claimed that it looked like 'some sort of comical sex act between The Simpsons.' (Note the figure resembling Lisa Simpson).
Others opined that the logo resembled a swastika.
On the flip-side, Iran threatened to boycott the Olympics since they believed the logo spelled out 'Zion.'
Pick your poison, but the logo for one of the world's largest sporting events was an absolute, unmitigated FAIL.
