The 15 Worst Corporate Logo Fails Of All Time

Last month, Business Insider discussed the major corporate logo changes of 2014.

But while these changes may not have been ideal, they don’t come anywhere near the completely ridiculous fails companies have made in the past.

We’re talking about completely inappropriate stuff, like the London 2012 logo (above), which was accused of resembling everything from Nazi paraphernalia to Lisa Simpson performing oral sex.

And that’s just scratching the surface of our 15 worst corporate logo fails of all time. We ranked them based on the size of the company and cringe-worthiness of the fail.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.