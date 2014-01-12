The 15 Worst Corporate Logo Fails

A few weeks ago, Business Insider counted down the 10 worst logo changes of 2013.
There was Yahoo’s disappointingly minor change following a month’s work of prospective new designs, and the bizarre, “hip” twist made by professional services giant Ernst & Young.
But while these changes were certainly unfortunate, they don’t come anywhere near the completely ridiculous fails companies have made in the past.
We’re talking about completely inappropriate stuff, like the London 2012 logo, which was accused of resembling everything from Nazi paraphernalia to Lisa Simpson performing oral sex.
And that’s just scratching the surface of our 15 worst corporate logo fails of all time.
When London unveiled its £400,000 2012 logo design, the masses were unimpressed.
Some claimed that it looks like 'some sort of comical sex act between The Simpsons.' (Note the figure resembling Lisa Simpson).
Others opined that the logo resembles a swastika.
On the flip-side, Iran has threatened to boycott the Olympics since they believe that the logo spells out 'Zion.'
Pick your poison, but the logo seems to be a resounding fail.
This was the 1973 logo for the Catholic Church's Archdiocesan Youth Commission.
Yeah.
The concept is a sun rising behind a Japanese tea house.
The product is, well, less serene.
If this logo seems like a company oversight, then think again.
A-Style very intentionally created this dirty (read: buzz worthy) design.
In fact, the logo even came before the product did. After the logo became a guerrilla marketing success, the company began selling tee-shirts.
I never quite realised just how much the state of Vermont looks like a side profile of someone's legs and hindquarters until I saw the logo for the state's maple syrup offerings.
Coca-Cola wanted to teach the world to sing.
Apparently Sherwin Williams wanted to cover the world in blood-red paint.
The sinister 'cover the earth' logo was adopted in 1906.
This is the logo once used by a Japanese pharmacy called Kudawara. It was supposed to be the letter K, but all we can make out is two stick figures.
Believe it or not, Locum is a Swedish property management company.
Gotta love the language barrier.
The Computer Doctors claim to fix your computer.
You have to go somewhere else to fix your leaky genitalia.
This one is more tricky.
Focus on the dancing children to see what makes the logo inappropriate.
(Via DeMilked)
