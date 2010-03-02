15 Miserable Airports You'd Never Want To Set Foot In

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8549cb0000000000f627c6/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="laguardia airport" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Going to the airport can be a quick and pleasurable experience.



Seriously. Some airports offer such great restaurants and duty free shopping that locals will stop by just for the afternoon.

J.D. Power and Associates took a nationwide survey to determine the best and worst airports in the country. Passengers were polled on 27 specific attributes to evaluate six factors: Accessibility, Check-in, Security, Terminal, Food & Retail, and Baggage Claim.

10 airports received the top overall score of 5 out of 5. Fifteen airports received a dismal overall score of 2.

Sorry, New Yorkers…

Photo: Long check-in line at BOS, from nlnnet on flickr.

[slide

content=”(Sixth-worst among small airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 2

Accessibility: 3

Check-In: 2

Security: 2

Terminal: 2

Food & Retail Services: 3

Baggage Claim: 3

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: The new terminal at BDL, from Wiki Commons.“

[slide

title=”No. 14: Reno/Tahoe International (RNO)”

content=”(Fifth-worst among small airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 2

Accessibility: 3

Check-In: 2

Security: 3

Terminal: 2

Food & Retail Services: 2

Baggage Claim: 2

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: ‘There were slot machines as soon as I stepped off the plane’, by Rob! on flickr.“

[slide

title=”No. 13: Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL)”

content=”(Fourth-worst among small airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 2

Accessibility: 2

Check-In: 2

Security: 2

Terminal: 2

Food & Retail Services: 2

Baggage Claim: 3

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: Baggage claim at DAL (AP)“

[slide

title=”No. 12: San Antonio International (SAT)”

content=”(Third-worst among small airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 2

Accessibility: 2

Check-In: 2

Security: 2

Terminal: 3

Food & Retail Services: 3

Baggage Claim: 3

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: At the gate in SAT, from TFDuesing on flickr.“

[slide

title=”No. 11: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International (MSY)”

content=”(Second-worst among small airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 2

Accessibility: 2

Check-In: 2

Security: 2

Terminal: 2

Food & Retail Services: 2

Baggage Claim: 3

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: Heritage display at MSY, from theSuperStar on flickr.“

[slide

title=”No. 10: San Jose International (SJC)”

content=”(Worst among small airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 2

Accessibility: 2

Check-In: 2

Security: 2

Terminal: 2

Food & Retail Services: 2

Baggage Claim: 2

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: Lines at SJC, from Matt McGee on flickr.“

[slide

title=”No. 9: Washington Dulles International (IAD)”

content=”(Third-worst among medium airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 2

Accessibility: 2

Check-In: 2

Security: 2

Terminal: 2

Food & Retail Services: 3

Baggage Claim: 2

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: State flags adorn the domestic terminal at IAD, from dbaron on flickr.“

[slide

title=”No. 8: Boston Logan (BOS)”

content=”(Second-worst among medium airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 2

Accessibility: 2

Check-In: 2

Security: 2

Terminal: 2

Food & Retail Services: 2

Baggage Claim: 2

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: Long check-in line at BOS, from nlnnet on flickr.“

[slide

title=”No. 7: LaGuardia International (LGA)”

content=”(Worst among medium airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 2

Accessibility: 2

Check-In: 2

Security: 2

Terminal: 2

Food & Retail Services: 2

Baggage Claim: 2

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: A terror threat caused long lines at LGA in 2006 (AP).”

[slide

title=”No. 6: Chicago O’Hare International (ORD)”

content=”(Sixth-worst among large airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 2

Accessibility: 2

Check-In: 3

Security: 2

Terminal: 2

Food & Retail Services: 3

Baggage Claim: 3

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: The international terminal at ORD, from Wiki Commons.“

[slide

title=”No. 5: John F. Kennedy International (JFK)”

content=”(Fifth-worst among large airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 2

Accessibility: 2

Check-In: 3

Security: 3

Terminal: 2

Food & Retail Services: 2

Baggage Claim: 2

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: The main terminal at JFK, from Wiki Commons.“

[slide

title=”No. 4: Philadelphia (PHL)”

content=”(Fourth-worst among large airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 2

Accessibility: 2

Check-In: 2

Security: 3

Terminal: 2

Food & Retail Services: 3

Baggage Claim: 2

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: Pennsylvania Market at PHL, from ronocdh on flickr.“

[slide

title=”No. 3: Miami International (MIA)”

content=”(Third-worst among large airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 2

Accessibility: 2

Check-In: 2

Security: 2

Terminal: 2

Food & Retail Services: 2

Baggage Claim: 2

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: The Carybe mural at MIA, from jikatu on flickr.“

[slide

title=”No. 2: Los Angeles International (LAX)”

content=”(Second-worst among large airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 2

Accessibility: 2

Check-In: 2

Security: 2

Terminal: 2

Food & Retail Services: 2

Baggage Claim: 2

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: LAX’s iconic ‘Theme Building’ contains a Jetsons-inspired restaurant (Wiki Commons).“

[slide

title=”No. 1: Newark International (EWR)”

content=”(Worst among large airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 2

Accessibility: 2

Check-In: 2

Security: 2

Terminal: 2

Food & Retail Services: 2

Baggage Claim: 2

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: Sunrise at EWR, from Willow&Monk on flickr.“

[slide

title=”Read more”

content=”To see where your local airport scored, head to JDPower.com –>“

[slide

title=”Now don’t miss”

content=”The 10 Best Airports In America >>“

