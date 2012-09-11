Photo: AP

New York Fashion Week is still in fully swing, and before it ends we thought we would meet the biggest winners in the fashion industry.From big box clothes retailers to high-end designers, fashion has made some people very, very wealthy.



We took a look at the data on Forbes’ latest billionaires list (which lists the net worths of the world’s richest as of March 2012) to determine the 15 wealthiest people in fashion.

