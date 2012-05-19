15 Ways Facebook Could Make Money If This Advertising Thing Doesn't Work Out [humour]

People are addicted to Facebook--charging will decide who really has a problem and who is faking it.

The idea is simple and terrifying to Facebook users, but the social network is apparently already looking into testing paid features in New Zealand and a new report says it is likely to expand to test other paid features.

Going a step further to Facebook Pro and Facebook Lite, i.e. pay for a host of features wouldn't seem too far off.

Pay to post would be the doomsday scenario, but perhaps you want to change your profile pic, that will be five cents.