The 15 Wackiest Things People Have Listed On Their Resumes

Given that 45 per cent of human resources managers say they spend less than a minute, on average, on each job application they see, it’s understandable that some people might go overboard in trying to bring some individuality to their work history. But would you list your unique ability to do the moonwalk in the “special skills” section of your resume?



That’s actually not the wackiest resume mistake CareerBuilder uncovered in a survey of 2,600 employers nationwide, who were asked to recall the most unusual resumes they’d ever seen. It seems safe to assume none of these people were hired, but since CareerBuilder didn’t specifically ask, I guess there’s an outside shot that one of these tactics actually worked. (Although probably not the one about being arrested for assaulting a former boss.)

Lessons Learned

Can’t you be even a little imaginative in putting together your resume? No, says CareerBuilder’s vice president of human resources, Rosemary Haefner. “Creativity and personal touches may seem tempting to some job seekers, but many times, it’s a disqualifying distraction.”

Instead, Haefner suggests job seekers stick with the basics:

Stay relevant. customise your resume to each individual position, highlighting the experience that makes you best-suited to that particular post.

Stay readable. If there’s no white space on your resume, reformat it to make it easier on the eyes. A wall of unbroken grey text is off-putting–especially if it’s the fiftieth resume someone’s seen that day.

Write a compelling professional summary. Ditch the ‘Objective’ line in favour of a two-sentence description of your relevant experience. This is the ‘hook’ that can convince a recruiter, HR pro, or hiring manager to spend a little more time on your application.

Proofread. It’s too easy for hiring managers to disqualify you based on a typo-if you don’t care about making sure your resume is perfect, what does that say about your level of conscientiousness? Proofread it yourself, and before sending it out, ask a few friends to proofread your resume for you.

What are your best tips for getting the attention of hiring managers? And which attention-getting ploys are sure to fail?

This post originally appeared at BNET.

