Photo: dustinj via Flickr

It’s summer and most people just want to have fun. But some spend more on entertainment than others.Bundle has compiled a new list of the cities that spend the most on leisure time, based on what the average household spends yearly on a good time in these towns.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.