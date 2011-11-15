The 15 Tech Companies Young People Are Dying To Work For

Alyson Shontell
google hq la 400

Photo: Google

Universum asked 6,700 people with one to eight years of professional experience where they’d most like to work.  The Wall Street Journal has the results.Three tech companies were listed first, followed by a bunch of government agencies and Disney.

AOL and Oracle didn’t place in the top 100.

15. Zynga

Overall Rank: 63

per cent of young workers who want to work there: 1.66%

14. Dell

Overall Rank: 51

per cent of young workers who want to work there: 1.95%

13. Time Warner

Overall Rank: 49

per cent of young workers who want to work there: 2.03%

12. Verizon

Overall Rank: 48

per cent of young workers who want to work there: 2.03%

11. Intel

Overall Rank: 37

per cent of young workers who want to work there: 2.36%

10. IBM

Overall Rank: 36

per cent of young workers who want to work there: 2.37%

9. AT&T

Overall Rank: 25

per cent of young workers who want to work there: 2.96%

8. Yahoo!

Overall Rank: 16

per cent of young workers who want to work there: 3.80%

7. Electronic Arts

Overall Rank: 15

per cent of young workers who want to work there: 4.06%

6. Sony

Overall Rank: 9

per cent of young workers who want to work there: 5.14%

5. Microsoft

Overall Rank: 8

per cent of young workers who want to work there: 5.78%

4. Amazon

Overall Rank: 6

per cent of young workers who want to work there: 6.63%

3. Facebook

Overall Rank: 3

per cent of young workers who want to work there: 8.90%

2. Apple

Overall Rank: 2

per cent of young workers who want to work there: 12.74%

1. Google

Overall Rank: 1

per cent of young workers who want to work there: 19.67%

