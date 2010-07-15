The 15 States With The Most Underwater Mortgages

Home prices are already swirling around stagnation or a double dip. But where the real danger lies is in underwater homes, where disenchanted mortgage holders could pull the plug and flood the market with repossessed homes.



It could all happen very suddenly. Surveys show mortgage holders are more likely to default when they know people who have done the same.

The most negative equity is in former residential hot spots.

