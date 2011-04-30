The 15 States Where Gas Prices Are Soaring

Photo: AP

While we may not be at $4 gas everywhere in the U.S., from the looks on it we’re well on the way.The latest survey from AAA shows 7 U.S states with gas prices over $4 a gallon, and many very close to breaching that barrier.



It’s unknown whether the economy will crack under the pressure of rising gas prices, but in the past, the $4 per gallon mark has been psychologically significant.

We’ve ranked the 15 states with the highest gas prices in America, and included their year-over-year price change in percentage form, so you can know just how much the pressure is growing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.