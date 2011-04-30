The 15 States Where Gas Prices Are Soaring

Photo: AP
While we may not be at $4 gas everywhere in the U.S., from the looks on it we’re well on the way.The latest survey from AAA shows 7 U.S states with gas prices over $4 a gallon, and many very close to breaching that barrier.
It’s unknown whether the economy will crack under the pressure of rising gas prices, but in the past, the $4 per gallon mark has been psychologically significant.
We’ve ranked the 15 states with the highest gas prices in America, and included their year-over-year price change in percentage form, so you can know just how much the pressure is growing.
Regular Gas Price: $3.898
Price One Year Ago: $2.852
Gas prices up 37% in the past year.
Regular Gas Price: $3.894
Price One Year Ago: $2.982
Gas prices up 31% in the past year.
Regular Gas Price: $3.895
Price One Year Ago: $2.869
Gas prices up 36% in the past year.
Regular Gas Price: $3.922
Price One Year Ago: $2.965
Gas prices up 32% in the past year.
Regular Gas Price: $3.940
Price One Year Ago: $2.750
Gas prices up 43% in the past year.
Regular Gas Price: $3.955
Price One Year Ago: $2.918
Gas prices up 36% in the past year.
Regular Gas Price: $3.960
Price One Year Ago: $2.892
Gas prices up 37% in the past year.
Regular Gas Price: $3.971
Price One Year Ago: $2.887
Gas prices up 38% in the past year.
Regular Gas Price: $4.084
Price One Year Ago: $2.842
Gas prices up 30% in the past year.
Regular Gas Price: $4.087
Price One Year Ago: $3.029
Gas prices up 26% over the past year.
Regular Gas Price: $4.149
Price One Year Ago: $3.008
Gas prices up 28% over the past year.
Regular Gas Price: $4.162
Price One Year Ago: $3.025
Gas prices are up 27% in the past year.
Regular Gas Price: $4.179
Price One Year Ago: $3.504
Gas prices up 19% over the past year.
Regular Gas Price: $4.222
Price One Year Ago: $3.111
Gas prices up 36% over the past year.
Regular Gas Price: $4.555
Price One Year Ago: $3.557
Gas prices up 22% over the past year.
