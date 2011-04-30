The 15 States Where Gas Prices Are Soaring

Gregory White
rocket shuttle soaring

Photo: AP

While we may not be at $4 gas everywhere in the U.S., from the looks on it we’re well on the way.The latest survey from AAA shows 7 U.S states with gas prices over $4 a gallon, and many very close to breaching that barrier.

It’s unknown whether the economy will crack under the pressure of rising gas prices, but in the past, the $4 per gallon mark has been psychologically significant.

We’ve ranked the 15 states with the highest gas prices in America, and included their year-over-year price change in percentage form, so you can know just how much the pressure is growing.

#15 Massachusetts

Regular Gas Price: $3.898

Price One Year Ago: $2.852

Gas prices up 37% in the past year.

#14 Oregon

Regular Gas Price: $3.894

Price One Year Ago: $2.982

Gas prices up 31% in the past year.

#13 Pennsylvania

Regular Gas Price: $3.895

Price One Year Ago: $2.869

Gas prices up 36% in the past year.

#12 Nevada

Regular Gas Price: $3.922

Price One Year Ago: $2.965

Gas prices up 32% in the past year.

#11 Ohio

Regular Gas Price: $3.940

Price One Year Ago: $2.750

Gas prices up 43% in the past year.

#10 Rhode Island

Regular Gas Price: $3.955

Price One Year Ago: $2.918

Gas prices up 36% in the past year.

#9 West Virginia

Regular Gas Price: $3.960

Price One Year Ago: $2.892

Gas prices up 37% in the past year.

#8 Wisconsin

Regular Gas Price: $3.971

Price One Year Ago: $2.887

Gas prices up 38% in the past year.

#7 Michigan

Regular Gas Price: $4.084

Price One Year Ago: $2.842

Gas prices up 30% in the past year.

#6 New York

Regular Gas Price: $4.087

Price One Year Ago: $3.029

Gas prices up 26% over the past year.

#5 Illinois

Regular Gas Price: $4.149

Price One Year Ago: $3.008

Gas prices up 28% over the past year.

#4 Connecticut

Regular Gas Price: $4.162

Price One Year Ago: $3.025

Gas prices are up 27% in the past year.

#3 Alaska

Regular Gas Price: $4.179

Price One Year Ago: $3.504

Gas prices up 19% over the past year.

#2 California

Regular Gas Price: $4.222

Price One Year Ago: $3.111

Gas prices up 36% over the past year.

#1 Hawaii

Regular Gas Price: $4.555

Price One Year Ago: $3.557

Gas prices up 22% over the past year.

Think gas prices in the US Are bad?

