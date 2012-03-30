These 15 American States Would Get Slammed In A Hard China Slowdown

Photo: AP Images

Depending on who you ask China is headed for a soft or hard landing. Latest numbers out of the Asian giant certainly suggest a slowdown, but one that is part of the government’s plan to cool the economy.With President Obama trying to double U.S. exports by 2014 a Chinese slowdown could throw a spanner in the works.



A new report by the US-China Business Council (USCBC) shows that U.S. exports to China grew 542 per cent from 2000 – 2011, rising from $16.2 billion in 2000, to $103.9 billion last year. This compares with an 80 per cent increase in U.S. exports to the rest of world for the same period.

We put together a list of the top 15 U.S. state exporters to China between 2000 – 2011. Crops, computer and electronics, chemicals, transportation equipment and waste and scrap were the five biggest exports.

Massachusetts Exports to China 2011:

$2.1 billion

Export Growth 2000 - 2011:

316% At $847 million, computers and electronics were Massachusetts' top exports to China, followed by machinery (except electrical) at $443 million and waste and scrap at $153 million. In the same period, Massachusetts' exports to the rest of the world grew 28 per cent. Source: USCBC Alabama Exports to China 2011:

$2.3 billion Export Growth 2000 - 2011:

1,342% At $1 billion, transportation equipment is Alabama's largest export to China, followed by chemicals at $598 million and crop production at $213 million. In the same period Alabama's exports to the rest of the world grew 118 per cent. Source: USCBC North Carolina Exports to China 2011:

$2.6 billion

Export Growth 2000 - 2011:

651% At $428 million machinery (ex-electrical) was North Carolina's biggest export to China, followed by computers and electronics at $330 million, and chemicals at $321 million. In the same period North Carolina's exports to the rest of the world grew 38 per cent. China is North Carolina's second biggest export market after Canada. Source: USCBC Michigan Exports to China 2011:

$2.7 billion

Export Growth 2000 - 2011:

1,169% At $1.3 billion, transportation equipment is Michigan's biggest export to China. Machinery is it's second biggest export at $263 million, followed by chemicals at $243 million. Michigan's exports to the rest of the world grew 43 per cent between 2000 - 2011. China is Michigan's third biggest export market after Canada and Mexico. Source: USCBC Ohio Exports to China 2011:

$2.7 billion

Export Growth 2000 - 2011:

838% At $543 million machinery (excluding electrical) is Ohio's biggest export to China, followed by computers and electronics at $339 million and transportation equipment at $338 million. Ohio's exports to the rest of the world grew 68 per cent in the same period. China is Ohio's third biggest export market after Canada and Mexico. Source: USCBC South Carolina Exports to China 2011:

$3.0 billion

Export Growth 2000 - 2011:

2,261% At $1.7 billion transportation equipment is South Carolina's biggest export to China. Chemicals are its second biggest export, followed by waste and scrap at $257 million. In the same period South Carolina's exports to the rest of the world grew 157 per cent. China is South Carolina's third biggest export market, after Germany and Canada. Source: USCBC Oregon Exports to China 2011:

$3.2 billion

Export Growth 2000 - 2011:

936% At $1.6 billion computers and electronics are Oregon's biggest exports to China, followed by chemicals at $348 million, and waste and scrap at $341 million. In the same period Oregon's exports to the rest of the world grew 36 per cent. China is Oregon's top export market followed by Canada, and Malaysia. Source: USCBC

Georgia Exports to China 2011:

$3.2 billion

Export Growth 2000 - 2011:

873%

At $736 million, paper products are Georgia's top exports to China, followed by transportation equipment at $632 million and waste and scrap at $417 million. In the same period, Georgia's exports to the rest of the world grew 116 per cent. China is its second largest export market after Canada. Source: USCBC Pennsylvania Exports to China 2011:

$3.5 billion

Export Growth 2000 - 2011:

1,177% At $834 million, chemicals are Pennsylvania's biggest export to China, followed by machinery (except electrical) at $597 million, and minerals and ores at $594 million. Pennsylvania's exports to the rest of the world grew 103 per cent between 2000 - 2011. And China is its second biggest export market after Canada.

Source: USCBC Illinois Exports to China 2011:

$3.9 billion

Export Growth 2000 - 2011:

631% At $813 million, machinery (except electrical) is Illinois' biggest export to China, followed by waste and scrap at $670 million, and crop production at $620 million. Illinois' exports to the rest of the world climbed 96 per cent for the same period. Canada and Mexico are its biggest export markets, with China coming in third. Source: USCBC New York Exports to China 2011:

$4.5 billion

Export Growth 2000 - 2011:

472%

Waste and scrap are New York's biggest exports to China. At 812 million machinery is its second biggest export, followed by chemicals at $393 million. In the same period, New York's exports to the rest of the world grew 86 per cent. China is it's sixth biggest export market, with Canada, Hong Kong and the UK taking up the top 3 spots. Source: USCBC

Louisiana Exports to China 2011:

$7.3 billion

Export Growth 2000 - 2011:

590%

At $5.5 billion, crops are Louisiana's top export to China, followed by chemicals at $947 million and waste and scrap at $251 million. In the same period its exports to the rest of the world grew 203 per cent. China is Louisiana's top export market followed by Mexico and then Japan. Source: USCBC

Texas Exports to China 2011:

$10.9 billion

Export Growth 2000 - 2011:

653% At $3.9 billion, chemicals are Texas' top export to China, followed by crop production at $1.6 billion, and computers and electronics at $1.3 billion. Between 2000 - 2011 Texas' exports to the rest of the world grew 133 per cent. Mexico and Canada are Texas' top two export markets, with China taking the third spot. Source: USCBC

Washington Exports to China 2011:

$11.2 billion

Export Growth 2000 - 2011:

489%

At $4 billion, transportation equipment is Washington's biggest export to China. Crop production is the second biggest export at $3.8 billion, followed by waste and scrap at $665 million. In the same period Washington's exports to the rest of the world grew 76 per cent. China is its largest export market, followed by Canada and Japan. Source: USCBC

California Exports to China 2011:

$14.2 billion

Export Growth 2000 - 2011:

300% At $3.7 billion computers and electronics are California's biggest exports to China. At $3 billion waste and scrap are the second biggest exports followed by transportation equipment at $1.7 billion. California's exports to the rest of the world increased by 25 per cent from 2000 - 2011. Mexico and Canada are California's top two export markets, followed by China.

Source: USCBC

Now here are countries that will dominate global trade in the coming years... These 10 Countries Will Command World Trade In 2050 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.