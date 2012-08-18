The 15 Startups Everyone Is Talking About In Silicon Valley Right Now

Year Founded: 2011

Space: Group-buying

Why it's buzzing: Here's a situation everyone has probably been in: you're at a restaurant with a big group of friends and the check comes around. Then 17 credit cards hit the table.

Well, with Crowdtilt, a startup that lets friends pool money together for an experience, that won't be around much longer.

Crowdtilt often gets lumped in with the rest of the 'crowdsourced funding' batches. But the reality is that Crowdtilt is attacking something else -- making it easier to pay for experiences or meals among a big group of friends.