The 15 Richest People Who Didn't Graduate From College

A bulky paycheck comes after a college degree for most, but not for everyone. Some of the richest people in the world dropped out of college or skipped the step all together.



A few of them inherited family companies, but others did it on their own. Like Ingvar Kamprad. He grew up on a farm in Sweden and started IKEA with a bit of cash his father gave him for doing well in high school when he was 17.

Whether its intelligence, creativity, drive, or just plain luck, these 15 people are billionaires with no bachelor’s degree.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.