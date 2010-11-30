The 15 Richest People Who Didn't Graduate From College

A bulky paycheck comes after a college degree for most, but not for everyone. Some of the richest people in the world dropped out of college or skipped the step all together.
A few of them inherited family companies, but others did it on their own. Like Ingvar Kamprad. He grew up on a farm in Sweden and started IKEA with a bit of cash his father gave him for doing well in high school when he was 17.
Whether its intelligence, creativity, drive, or just plain luck, these 15 people are billionaires with no bachelor’s degree.
Net worth: $10.5 billion
Source of wealth: Luxottica (eyewear)
Education: no higher education
Honored: Although he never went to college, Leonardo has received four honorary degrees from various Italian universities.
Net worth: $11.2 billion
Source of wealth: steel and investments
Education: college drop out
Humble beginnings: Abramovich once sold plastic toys out of his small apartment in Russia.
Net worth: $12.2 billion
Source of wealth: inherited late husband's steel company
Education: no higher education
Unexpected billions: Savitri didn't even know how much money her husband made before taking over his company after his unexpected death.
Net worth: $12.7 billion
Source of wealth: Microsoft and investments
Education: Washington State University drop out
Strategic thinker: Allen convinced Bill Gates to drop out of college in 1976 to form Microsoft.
Net worth: $14 billion
Source of wealth: Dell
Education: University of Texas--Austin drop out
Thoughts on college: 'As you start your journey, the first thing you should do is throw away that store-bought map and begin to draw your own.'
Net worth: $18.5 billion
Source of wealth: real estate
Education: no higher education
College supporter: Lee Shau Kee has provided scholarships for many colleges and universities around the world through his Lee Shau Kee Foundation. He has also been given many honorary degrees.
Net worth: $20 billion
Source of wealth: L'Oreal
Education: no higher education
In her blood: Why bother with college when you inherited the largest cosmetics company in the world?
Net worth: $21 billion
Source of wealth: real estate and various business endeavours
Education: High school drop out
Born entrepreneur: Li Ka-Shing dropped out of high school at age 15 and sold plastic flowers to help support his family.
Net worth: $23 billion
Source of wealth: IKEA
Education: no higher education
Born entrepreneur: Kamprad bought matches cheaply in bulk in Stockholm and sold them individually for a profit when he was just a child.
Net worth: $23.5 billion
Source of wealth: ALDI
Education: no higher education
Learned more from WWII: Karl Albrecht served in WWII for Germany's army and used lessons from war and postwar Germany to build a successful company with his brother.
Net worth: $24 billion
Source of wealth: Wal Mart
Education: no higher education
College supporter: Walton donates money to The Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation which among other causes helps deserving students from Mexico and South American countries receive educations from United States colleges.
Net worth: $25 billion
Source of wealth: Zara/Inditex
Education: no higher education
Model for business schools: Ortega's business model for Inditex has been taught in many business schools.
Net worth: $28 billion
Source of wealth: Oracle
Education: University of Chicago drop out
recognised by colleges: Ellison was named Entrepreneur of the Year by the Harvard University School of Business in 1990.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.