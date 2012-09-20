The 15 Richest People In Tech

Jay Yarow
Steve Ballmer surface

Photo: AP

The Forbes 400 is out and once again plenty of tech people made the list.We’ve gathered the 15 richest people in tech on the list. The biggest change from last year is that Mark Zuckerberg has taken a big fall. Turns out the public markets don’t value Facebook the way private markets did. 

Other than Zuckerberg, just about everyone else’s wealth grew as the markets were friendly to older, more traditional tech companies.

15. Gordon Moore $4.8 billion, up from $3.7 billion last year

Where the money came from: He founded Intel. Also, 'Moore's law' is named after him.

Source: Forbes

14. James Goodnight, $7.3 billion

Where the money came from: He founded software company, SAS.

Source: Forbes

13. Eric Schmidt, $7.5 billion, up from $6.2 billion last year.

Where the money came from: He spent 10 years as CEO of Google before stepping aside to let Larry Page take over. He's still the executive chairman.

Source: Forbes

12. Pierre Omidyar, $8.2 billion up from $6.2 billion last year

Where the the money came from: He founded eBay, then promised to give away all his money. His wealth grew because eBay's stock has been up this year.

Source: Forbes

11. Charles Ergen, $9 billion, up from $6.4 billion last year

Where the money came from: He built a satellite TV company.

Source: Forbes

10. Mark Zuckerberg, $9.4 billion, down from $17.5 billion last year

Where the money came from: Facebook's IPO has clobbered Zuckerberg's wealth. Previously his company was valued near $100 billion. Now that it's public, it's about half that.

Source: Forbes

9. Laurene Powell Jobs, $11 billion

Where the money came from: She is Steve Jobs' widow.

Source: Forbes

8. Michael Dell, $14.6 billion, down from $15 billion a year ago.

Where the money came from: Dell founded Dell computers. It's not doing so hot, so don't expect his wealth to increase unless he can fix Dell.

Source: Forbes

7. Paul Allen, $15 billion up from $13.2 billion a year ago

Where the money came from: He co-founded Microsoft.

Source: Forbes

6. Steve Ballmer, $15.9 billion up from $13.9 billion a year ago

Where the money came from: He's CEO of Microsoft, and one of its earliest employees.

Source: Forbes

4. Larry Page, $20.3 billion up from $16.7 billion last year

Where the money came from: Page co-founded Google and is now CEO. He's done a great job leading the company and the stock is close to its all-tim high.

Source: Forbes

4. Sergey Brin, $20.3 billion up from $16.7 billion last year

Where the money came from: Brin founded Google along with Larry Page. Page is working on super secret projects at Google like Google Glass.

Source: Forbes

3. Jeff Bezos, $23.2 billion up from $19.1 billion

Where the money came from: Bezos founded Amazon.com, which has been a hot stock despite making little money. Amazon is investing for the future and people are buying in.

Source: Forbes

2. Larry Ellison, $41 billion up from $33 billion last year

Where the money came from: Ellison founded Oracle and kept making money. He bought a Hawaiian island this year.

Source: Forbes

1. Bill Gates, $66 billion, up from $59 billion last year

Where the money came from: Microsoft.

Source: Forbes

What is Bill Gates doing with his billions?

10 Ways Bill Gates Is Saving The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.