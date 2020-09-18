Meet the 15 richest people in Africa who have a collective net worth of over $73 billion

Pacific Press / Contributor / Getty Images Patrice Motsepe, who is one of the richest men in South Africa with a net worth of $US2.2 billion.

The 15 richest people in Africa have a combined net worth of over $US73 billion.

Topping the list is Aliko Dangote, owner of the largest conglomerate in West Africa, who has a net worth $US13.5 billion.

The richest woman in Africa is technically Isabel dos Santos, who made her fortune with various investments in Angolan companies while her father was president of the country. Dos Santos has since fled to Europe as Angolan authorities investigate her for corruption.

The net worths compiled in this list come from both Forbes and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The 15 richest people in Africa have made their fortunes by investing in industries like diamonds, oil, and retail. In total, they have a combined total net worth of $US73.3 billion, with Aliko Dangote, owner of the largest conglomerate in West Africa, topping the list with a net worth of $US13.5 billion.

Some other notable highlights on the list include Patrice Motsepe, one of the richest people in South Africa with a net worth of $US2.2 billion. He became the first black African to appear on the Forbes list in 2008 after he has deemed a billionaire.

There is also Isabel dos Santos, daughter of the former president of Angola, who controversially made her fortune by investing in various Angolan companies throughout her father’s presidency.

15. Youssef Mansour

James Strachan / Getty Images

Net worth:

$US1.9 billion

Age: 75

Location: Egypt

Industry: Industrial

Source of wealth: Like his brothers Mohamed and Yasseen, Youssef owns a stake in his family’s conglomerate Mansour Group, which is the largest distributor of General Motor vehicles in Egypt. According to Forbes, Youssef works at the company and is head of its consumer division.

14. Isabel dos Santos

Reuters FILE PHOTO: Isabel dos Santos, Chairwoman of Sonangol, speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in London, Britain

Net worth:

$US1.7 billion

Age: 47

Location: Angola

Industry: Investment

Source of wealth: Dos Santos is the daughter of the former president of Angola. As Forbes notes, during her father’s presidency, she controversially acquired stakes in various Angolan companies, such as a telecommunications company.

As reported by the BBC, dos Santos has been accused of corruption by Angolan authorities and is currently facing a criminal investigation. She has fled to Europe in the meantime and has denied any alleged corruption.

13. Yasseen Mansour

Givaga / Getty Images

Net worth:

$US2.3 billion

Age: 59

Location: Egypt

Industry:

Source of wealth: Like his brothers Youssef and Mohamed, Yasseen owns a stake in his family’s company Mansour Group, which is the largest disruptor of General Motor vehicles in Egypt. He is also the chairman of one of the largest real estate developers in Egypt, Palm Hills Developments.

12. Koos Bekker

Scott Olson / Staff / Getty Images

Net worth:

$US2.5 billion

Age: 67

Location: South Africa

Industry: Media

Source of wealth: Bekker is the chairman of Naspers, a media group that operates in over 100 countries. Naspers is one of the world’s largest technology investors, as reported by Forbes. The company also holds an investment in Tencent, a Chinese internet and media company.

11. Patrice Motsepe

Pacific Press / Contributor / Getty Images

Net worth:

$US2.2 billion

Age: 58

Location: South Africa

Industry: Mining

Source of wealth:As reported by Forbes, Motsepe became the first Black African to appear on their billionaire list after becoming a billionaire in 2008. He is the founder of African Rainbow Minerals, which holds investments in minerals such as platinum, copper, and coal. He also is the founder of the private equity firm African Rainbow Capital.

10. Abdulsamad Rabiu

BUA GROUP

Net worth:

$US3.1 billion

Age: 60

Location: Nigeria

Industry: Manufacturing

Source of wealth: Son of Isyaku Rabiu, one of Africa’s most prominent industrialists, Rabiu is the founder of the Nigerian conglomerate BUA Group, best known for producing cement, sugar, and controlling real estate.

9. Mohamed Mansour

zhengjie wu / Getty Images

Net worth:

$US3.3 billion

Age: 72

Location: Egypt

Industry: Industrial

Source of wealth: Mohamed Mansour is head of his family’s company, Mansour Group, which is one of the largest company’s in Egypt. The company is known for being one of the world’s largest General Motors dealers and is also one of the top distributors of Caterpillar products. It is also the operator of the largest supermarket chain, Metro Markets, in Egypt.

8. Aziz Akhannouch & Family

Alexander Demianchuk / Contributor / Getty Images

Net worth:

$US3.5 billion

Age: 59

Location: Morocco

Industry: Oil & Gas

Source of wealth: Akhannouch is the CEO of his family’s company Akwa Group, which holds an interest in various gas and oil companies, as reported by Forbes. He is currently the minister of agriculture and fisheries in Morocco.

7. Naguib Sawiris

Jonathan Rashad / Contributor /Getty Images

Net worth:

$US5.34 billion

Age: 66

Location: Egypt

Industry: Media & Telecommunications

Source of wealth:As noted by Bloomberg, Sawiris has stakes in various gold mines throughout the world. He made more than $US4 billion when he sold his stake in the telecom company in Vimpelcom in 2011. He is the brother of fellow billionaire, Nassef Sawiris.

6. Nassef Sawiris

Mikhail Metzel / Contributor / Getty Images

Net worth:

$US5.6 billion

Age: 59

Location: Egypt

Industry: Industrial

Source of wealth: Son of billionaire Onsi Sawiris, Nassef is known for being the richest man in Egypt, best known for owning a 30% stake in the fertilizing producer OCI. According to Bloomberg, he also owns a 6% stake in Adidas.

5. Nicky Oppenheimer

JOHN D MCHUGH / Staff / Getty Images

Net worth:

$US6.53 billion

Age: 75

Location: South Africa

Industry: Diamonds

Source of wealth: Oppenheimer was the heir to De Beers, the world’s largest producer of diamonds. In 2012, he sold his family’s 40% stake in the company for $US5.2 billion in cash.

4. Johann Rupert

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Net worth:

$US6.64 billion

Age: 70

Location: South Africa

Industry: Luxury

Source of wealth: Rupert is the heir and Chairman of Richemont, which is the largest luxury watchmaker in the world. The company is best known for owning Cartier.

3. Issad Rebrab

ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images

Net worth:

$US7.5 billion

Age: 76

Location: Algeria

Industry: Industrial

Source of wealth: Rebrab is the founder of Cevital, which is the largest privately held conglomerate in Algeria. According to Forbes, Cevital owns numerous brands, in addition to one of the world’s largest sugar refineries. The company also owns a home appliance company, a steel mill company, and a water purification enterprise.

2. Mike Adenuga

Sunday Alamba / AP Images Billboard of Globacom

Net worth:

$US7.7 billion

Age: 67

Location: Nigeria

Industry: Oil and Telecommunications

Source of wealth: Adenuga is the chairman of Globacom, which is the second-largest telecommunications operator in Africa. He also owns a stake in the oil company Conoil.

1. Aliko Dangote

ERIC PIERMONT / Staff / Getty Images

Net Worth:

$US13.5 billion

Age: 63

Location: Nigeria

Industry: Manufacturing and Industrial

Source of Wealth: Dangote is the founder of the Dangote Group, which West Africa’s largest conglomerate. The company also owns the largest cement producer in sub-Saharan Africa. Aside from cement, the company also produces products such as sugar, salt, flour, steel, oil, and gas.

