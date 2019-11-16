The 15 richest billionaire NFL club owners, and how they made their fortune

Getty Steve Bisciotti, David Tepper, and Janice McNair.

The 15 richest club owners in the NFL have a combined worth which exceeds $US85 billion.

The wealthiest is the Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, who is worth $US12 billion.

Here is the full list, ranked in ascending order by their individual net worths according to Forbes, as well as an explanation as to how they each made their fortunes.

15. Dan Snyder — Washington Redskins ($US2.6 billion)

Age: 54

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: A dropout from the University of Maryland, Snyder started his own marketing business, Snyder Communications, in 1989.

A decade later, the company had more than 12,000 employees and had boasted over $US1 billion in annual revenues, according to the Washingtonian. He sold it to French firm Havas in 2000 for $US2.1 billion worth of stock.

Titles won as owner: NFC East Division (1999, 2012, 2015)

14. Jeffrey Lurie — Philadelphia Eagles ($US2.7 billion)

Age: 68

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: Lurie began as an executive at his family business, General Cinema Corporation, in 1983, before founding his own movie company, Chestnut Hill Productions, two years later.

In 1994, Lurie and his mother took a $US190 million loan to buy the Eagles, backed mostly by stocks in his businesses.

Titles won as owner: NFC East Division (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2013, 2017), NFC Conference (2004, 2017), Super Bowl Championship (2017)

13. Jimmy Haslam — Cleveland Browns ($US2.8 billion)

Age: 65

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: Haslam was named CEO of his father’s truck stop company, Pilot Flying J, in 1980. At the time he took over, annual sales were around $US50 million. In 2018, that figure was $US29 billion, according to Forbes.

Titles won as owner: AFC North Division (2014, 2016, 2017)

12. Gayle Benson — New Orleans Saints ($US3.1 billion)

Age: 72

Nationality: American

How she made her fortune: Benson started her career as an interior designer, before inheriting both the New Orleans Saints, as well as NBA franchise the New Orleans Pelicans, following the death of her third husband, Tom Benson, in 2018.

Titles won as owner: NFC South Division (2018)

11. Denise York — San Francisco 49ers ($US3.2 billion)

Age: 69

Nationality: American

How she made her fortune: York was named vice president of her father’s construction contracting company, The DeBartolo Corporation, after her graduation from Saint Mary’s College.

After his death in 1994, she inherited the company, as well as NHL franchise, Pittsburgh Penguins. She was handed control of the 49ers in 2000 from her brother.

Titles won as owner: NFC West Division (2002, 2011, 2012), NFC Conference (2012)

10. Janice McNair — Houston Texans ($US4 billion)

Age: 83

Nationality: American

How she made her fortune: McNair cofounded the Houston Texans in 1999 alongside her late husband, Bob McNair, using funds from the sale of his power generator company, Cogen Technologies.

Following his death in 2018, Janice became majority owner of the NFL franchise alongside her son, D. Cal McNair.

Titles won as owner: AFC South Division (2018)

9. Steve Bisciotti — Baltimore Ravens ($US4.5 billion)

Age: 59

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: At 23-years-old, Bisciotti started the staffing company, Allegis Group (formerly Aerotek), from his basement alongside his cousin, Jim Davis.

The business is now the largest of its kind in the world, with 12,000 staff and an annual revenue of over $US12 billion, according to Forbes. He became majority owner of the Ravens in 2004.

Titles won as owner: AFC North Division (2006, 2011, 2012, 2018), AFC Conference (2012), Super Bowl Championship (2012)

8. Terrence Pegula — Buffalo Bills ($US4.9 billion)

Age: 68

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: Having established the natural gas drilling company, East Resources, for just $US7,500 in 1983, he Pegula later sold it to Shell for $US4.7 billion in 2010.

Using the money from the sale, he bought NHL franchise the Buffalo Sabres in 2011, before purchasing the Bills three years later.

Titles won as owner: N/a

7. Arthur Blank — Atlanta Falcons ($US5.4 billion)

Age: 77

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: After a spell as an accountant, Blank cofounded Home Depot in 1978 alongside Bernie Marcus.

He stepped down from the company in 2001, and has since turned his attention to sports – buying the Atlanta Falcons in 2002, and founding soccer team Atlanta United in 2014.

Titles won as owner: NFC South Division (2004, 2010, 2012, 2016), NFC Conference (2016)

6. New England Patriots — Robert Kraft ($US6.9 billion)

Age: 78

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: Harvard graduate Kraft has made his money in the paper and packaging industries, controlling both the Rand-Whitney Group and International Forest Products.

A Patriots fan since birth, his sports empire today includes MLS side New England Revolution, whom he founded in 1996, and a professional video gaming team which he started in 2017.

Titles won as owner: AFC East Division (1996, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018), AFC Conference (1996, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018), Super Bowl Championship (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018)

5. Stephen Ross — Miami Dolphins ($US7.6 billion)

Age: 79

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: Ross founded affordable housing developer Related Companies in 1972, and the company has since either built or acquired over $US60 billion worth of properties across the world.

Titles won as owner: AFC East Division (2008)

4. Jerry Jones — Dallas Cowboys ($US8.5 billion)

Age: 77

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: A former footballer with the University of Arkansas, Jones started his own oil and gas exploration business, Jones Oil and Land Lease.

His love for the game brought him to purchasing the Cowboys in 1989 for $US140 million, whom he’s since guided to three Super Bowl Championships.

Titles won as owner: NFC East Division (1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2007, 2009, 2014, 2016, 2018), NFC Conference (1992, 1993, 1995), Super Bowl Championship (1992, 1993, 1995)

3. Shahid Khan — Jacksonville Jaguars ($US8.6 billion)

Age: 69

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: Once dubbed “the face of the American dream” by Forbes in 2012, Khan made his fortune in the automotive and hospitality industries.

He’s now a sports tycoon as he owns the Jaguars, English soccer club Fulham, and professional wrestling organisation All Elite Wrestling.

Titles won as owner: AFC South Division (2017)

2. Stan Kroenke — Los Angeles Rams ($US9.7 billion)

Age: 72

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: Kroenke married Walmart heiress Ann Walton in 1974, and shortly after founded a real estate development firm that built most of it’s properties near Walmart stores.

Kroenke first ventured into sports when he bought the Denver Nuggets in the late 1990s, and he now owns the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids soccer team, and LA Rams, amongst others.

Titles won as owner: N/a

1. David Tepper — Carolina Panthers ($US12 billion)

Age: 62

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: Tepper, the 125th richest person in the world, was recruited as a credit analyst by Goldman Sachs in 1985. He quit seven years later however to start his own private hedge fund, Appaloosa Management, which now has a value of around $US13 billion.

He purchased the Panthers in 2018.

Titles won as owner: N/a

