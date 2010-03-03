15 Public Pension Chiefs Whose Funds Are Zooming Towards Collapse

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org
Worries over the solvency of state public pensions are not a new trend, but the fallout from the financial crisis is making them seem far more prescient.We’ve looked at the worst public pensions from state to state, judging by 2008 levels, and pointed out those with the highest unfunded liabilities.
We’ve ranked them by their actuarial funding ratios, which is the percentage of assets on hand able to cover their liabilities.
This describes how much money each fund has to make its future payouts.
While each fund has a different lifetime, and some may receive more funding down the road, this is useful
Check out 15 public pensions in dire trouble >
2008 Actuarial Funding Ratio: 67.8%
2008 Actuarial Value of Liabilities: $7.8 Billion
2008 Actuarial Value of Assets: $5.3 Billion
2008 Unfunded Actuarial Accrued Liabilities: $2.5 Billion
Head of Fund: Chair of the Board of Trustees Lisa K. Shapiro
Source: Public Fund Survey FY 2008
Picture: NHRS.org
2008 Actuarial Funding Ratio: 67.6%
2008 Actuarial Value of Liabilities: $13.6 Billion
2008 Actuarial Value of Assets: $9.2 Billion
2008 Unfunded Actuarial Accrued Liabilities: $4.4 Billion
Head of Fund: Chair of the Board of Trustees Charles Castille
Source: Public Fund Survey FY 2008
Photo: LASERS Site
2008 Actuarial Funding Ratio: 67.5%
2008 Actuarial Value of Liabilities: $15.7 Billion
2008 Actuarial Value of Assets: $10.6 Billion
2008 Unfunded Actuarial Accrued Liabilities: $5.1 Billion
Head of Fund: Chair of the Board of Trustees Jackie Ferguson - Miyamoto (centre)
Source: Public Fund Survey FY 2008
Picture: Hawaii ERS Website
2008 Actuarial Funding Ratio: 65.9%
2008 Actuarial Value of Liabilities: $2.2 Billion
2008 Actuarial Value of Assets: $1.5 Billion
2008 Unfunded Actuarial Accrued Liabilities: $0.8 Billion
Head of Fund: Chair of the Board of Trustees Elizabeth S. Gonzales
Source: Public Fund Survey FY 2008
2008 Actuarial Funding Ratio: 63%
2008 Actuarial Value of Liabilities: $18.7 Billion
2008 Actuarial Value of Assets: $11.8 Billion
2008 Unfunded Actuarial Accrued Liabilities: $6.9 Billion
Head of Fund: Commissioner State Board of Education Mark K. McQuillan
Source: Public Fund Survey FY 2008
2008 Actuarial Funding Ratio: 59.1%
2008 Actuarial Value of Liabilities: $3.0 Billion
2008 Actuarial Value of Assets: $1.8 Billion
2008 Unfunded Actuarial Accrued Liabilities: $1.2 Billion
Head of Fund: Chair of the Board of Trustees Roger D. Stottlemyre
Source: Public Fund Survey FY 2008
Photo: MPERS.org
2008 Actuarial Funding Ratio: 58.5%
2008 Actuarial Value of Liabilities: $24.9 Billion
2008 Actuarial Value of Assets: $14.6 Billion
2008 Unfunded Actuarial Accrued Liabilities: $10.3 Billion
Head of Fund: Chairwoman Carrie Hightman
Source: Public Fund Survey FY 2008
Picture: SURS.com
2008 Actuarial Funding Ratio: 56%
2008 Actuarial Value of Liabilities: $68.6 Billion
2008 Actuarial Value of Assets: $38.4 Billion
2008 Unfunded Actuarial Accrued Liabilities: $30.2 Billion
Head of Fund: President Christopher A. Koch
Source: Public Fund Survey FY 2008
Picture: trs.illinois.gov
2008 Actuarial Funding Ratio: 54.2%
2008 Actuarial Value of Liabilities: $10.7 Billion
2008 Actuarial Value of Assets: $5.8 Billion
2008 Unfunded Actuarial Accrued Liabilities: $4.9 Billion
Head of Fund: Chair Randy J. Overstreet
Source: Public Fund Survey FY 2008
Picture: Kentucky Retirement System
2008 Actuarial Funding Ratio: 53.4%
2008 Actuarial Value of Liabilities: $10.6 Billion
2008 Actuarial Value of Assets: $5.7 Billion
2008 Unfunded Actuarial Accrued Liabilities: $4.9 Billion
Head of Fund: Rhode Island General Treasurer Frank T. Caprio
Source: Public Fund Survey FY 2008
Picture: ersri.org
2008 Actuarial Funding Ratio: 53.3%
2008 Actuarial Value of Liabilities: $16.0 Billion
2008 Actuarial Value of Assets: $8.5 Billion
2008 Unfunded Actuarial Accrued Liabilities: $7.5 Billion
Head of Fund: Chairman Peter R. Blum
Source: Public Fund Survey FY 2008
2008 Actuarial Funding Ratio: 50.5%
2008 Actuarial Value of Liabilities: $18.3 Billion
2008 Actuarial Value of Assets: $9.3 Billion
2008 Unfunded Actuarial Accrued Liabilities: $9.1 Billion
Head of Fund: James R. Wilbanks, Ph D., Executive Secretary
Source: Public Fund Survey FY 2008
2008 Actuarial Funding Ratio: 50%
2008 Actuarial Value of Liabilities: $8.3 Billion
2008 Actuarial Value of Assets: $4.1 Billion
2008 Unfunded Actuarial Accrued Liabilities: $4.1 Billion
Head of Fund: Governor Joe Manchin III
Source: Public Fund Survey FY 2008 and The Pew centre
2008 Actuarial Funding Ratio: 46.1%
2008 Actuarial Value of Liabilities: $23.8 Billion
2008 Actuarial Value of Assets: $11.0 Billion
2008 Unfunded Actuarial Accrued Liabilities: $12.8 Billion
Head of Fund: Illinois Comptroller and Chairman Daniel W. Hynes
Source: Public Fund Survey FY 2008
Picture: State.IL.US
2008 Actuarial Funding Ratio: 45.1%
2008 Actuarial Value of Liabilities: $18.8 Billion
2008 Actuarial Value of Assets: $8.5 Billion
2008 Unfunded Actuarial Accrued Liabilities: $10.3 Billion
Head of Fund: Governor Mitch Daniels
Source: Public Fund Survey FY 2008
