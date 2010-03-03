15 Public Pension Chiefs Whose Funds Are Zooming Towards Collapse

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Worries over the solvency of state public pensions are not a new trend, but the fallout from the financial crisis is making them seem far more prescient.We’ve looked at the worst public pensions from state to state, judging by 2008 levels, and pointed out those with the highest unfunded liabilities.



We’ve ranked them by their actuarial funding ratios, which is the percentage of assets on hand able to cover their liabilities.

This describes how much money each fund has to make its future payouts.

While each fund has a different lifetime, and some may receive more funding down the road, this is useful

