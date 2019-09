Photo: Flickr

New York City is full of insanely attractive waiters, waitresses and bartenders, but some deserve special recognition.Here’s a list of the 15 New York restaurants with the hottest servers.



Click here to see the restaurants >

This post originally appeared at Eater.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.