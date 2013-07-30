The 15 Most Valuable Cloud Computing Companies In The World Are Worth Way More Than You'd Think

In the last 18 months, 13 cloud computing companies have gone public and investors have been eating them up.
A few examples include WorkDay, ServiceNow, Rally Software, and Marketo.
Bessemer Venture Partners has created a brand new index that tracks the top 30 public cloud software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies.
“With 30 large public companies collectively representing more than $100 billion in market capitalisation and $12.5 billion in estimated 2013 revenue, the cloud computing industry has officially come of age,” explains the keepers of Bessemer’s new index Byron Deeter and Kristina Shen in a blog post.
Here’s another shocker:
Byron Deeter and Kristina Shen
Jive Software
Ticker: JIVE
Stock price: $17.39
Market cap: $1.159 billion
Jive offers collaboration software that lets enterprises communicate with employees, customers, and partners.
Demandware
Ticker: DWRE
Stock price: $45.46
Market cap: $1.371 billion
Demandware sells a cloud-based ecommerce platform.
Fleetmatics Group
Ticker: FLTX
Stock price: $39.21
Market cap: $1.397 billion
Fleetmatics offers a GPS fleet tracking service for companies that own multiple vehicles.
RealPage
Ticker: RP
Stock price: $20.15
Market cap: $1.543 billion
RealPage is an online property management service.
Dealertrack Technologies
Ticker: TRAK
Stock price: $38.21
Market cap: $1.662 billion
Dealertrack offers software for the automotive dealer industry including a popular tool for helping people get qualified to finance a car.
Cornerstone OnDemand
Ticker: CSOD
Stock price: $44.15
Market cap: $2.253 billion
Cornerstone offers an online enterprise training and recruiting service.
Medidata Solutions
Ticker: MDSO
Stock price: $89.19
Market cap: $2.371 billion
Medidata is cloud-based software for conducting clinical trials and is used by pharmaceutical companies and other research organisations.
The Ultimate Software Group
Ticker: ULTI
Stock price: $132.47
Market cap: $3.662 billion
Ultimate offers cloud-based human resrouces and payroll management software.
Athenahealth
Ticker: ATHN
Stock price: $112.39
Market cap: $4.141 billion
Athenahealth is a cloud-based service for doctors and hosptials forelectronic health records.
Concur Technologies
Ticker: CNQR
Stock price: $87.29
Market cap: $4.873 billion
Concur Technologies offers cloud-based business travel and expense management software.
ServiceNow
Ticker: NOW
Stock price: $44.14
Market cap: $5.928 billion
ServiceNow offers cloud-based services for IT professionals such as help desk software that tracks tech problems.
NetSuite
Ticker: N
Stock price: $95.77
Market cap: $7.066 billion
NetSuite offers cloud based business software including accounting software, enterprise resource management, and customer resource management software.
Workday
Ticker: WDAY
Stock price: $68.57
Market cap: $11.862 billion
Workday offers cloud-based human resources and finance software.
Ticker: LNKD
Stock price: $208.53
Market cap: $23.014 billion
LinkedIn is a social network for business professionals that offers cloud based recruiting software.
Salesforce.com
Ticker: CRM
Stock price: $43.22
Market cap: $25.496 billion
Salesforce.com is credited with inventing the whole software-as-a-service cloud industry. It offers cloud-based customer relationship management and marketing software.
