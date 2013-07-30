The 15 Most Valuable Cloud Computing Companies In The World Are Worth Way More Than You'd Think

Adam Miller, CEO, Cornerstone OnDemand

In the last 18 months, 13 cloud computing companies have gone public and investors have been eating them up.



A few examples include WorkDay, ServiceNow, Rally Software, and Marketo.

Bessemer Venture Partners has created a brand new index that tracks the top 30 public cloud software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies.

“With 30 large public companies collectively representing more than $100 billion in market capitalisation and $12.5 billion in estimated 2013 revenue, the cloud computing industry has officially come of age,” explains the keepers of Bessemer’s new index Byron Deeter and Kristina Shen in a blog post.

Here’s another shocker:

Byron Deeter and Kristina Shen

