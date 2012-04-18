The 15 Most Expensive Celebrity Tax Evasions

Photo: palzoo.net
Now that the tax deadline has come and gone, you have another year before Uncle Sam takes you to the cleaners again.Filing late? Take comfort in knowing that stars don’t always pay their taxes on time, either. Some attempt putting off their payments for years, amounting to millions of dollars in back taxes.
We’ve compiled some of Hollywood’s biggest offenders. From Nicolas Cage to Christie Brinkley, see which stars had the most money trouble with the IRS.
Give thanks you’ll—hopefully—never have to pay these fees.
In 2010, Cage told People he owed $14 million to the IRS.
'Over the course of my career I have paid at least $70 million in taxes, unfortunately, due to a recent legal situation, another approximate $14 million is owed to the IRS,' said Cage.
Earlier this month, the 'Ghost Rider' star paid back nearly half of the money owed since 2007--a sizable $6.25 million.
'Rush Hour' star Chris Tucker owed the IRS $11.5 million in 2010 for 2001, 2002 and 2004-2006. Last month, the state of Georgia added another $592,594.82 for 2007.
The 'Blade' star couldn't avoid eight counts of tax fraud in 2006.
Snipes attempted to get $12 million in refunds from the federal government. Instead, he was convicted of three misdemeanour counts in 2008 for failing to file a tax return. After eluding jail time, he's been in prison since December 2010 serving a three-year sentence.
RadarOnline reported the singer owed $1.8 million in back taxes three months after a tax lien for $1.6 million.
Whitney Houston's cousin Dionne Warwick owed $2.1 million to the state of California in 2009.
Two years earlier, the singer owed a heftier $2.7 million.
The Osbournes owed $718,948 from 2008 and $1,024,175 from 2009. The debt was paid off a few days later.
Late last week, the singer received a tax lien for $1.1 million in 2010 unpaid taxes. He'll probably be all right since he's worth $200 million.
The rapper received 28 months in jail after failing to pay more than $1 million in taxes.
'I in no way attempted to deceive the government or do anything illegal,' Ja Rule said before sentenced. 'I was a young man who made a lot of money -- I'm getting a little choked up -- I didn't know how to deal with these finances, and I didn't have people to guide me, so I made mistakes.'
The former Sports Illustrated model was caught off guard after receiving news she owed the IRS more than $500,000. She immediately resolved the tax lien, writing it off as an error.
The 'Crocodile Dundee' star was accused of hiding nearly $40 million from the Australian government in offshore funds. Short of evidence, the Australia Crime Commission closed their five-year investigation.
