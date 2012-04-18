The 15 Most Expensive Celebrity Tax Evasions

John Travolta is among the celebrities who have owed the government large sums in back taxes.

Photo: palzoo.net

Now that the tax deadline has come and gone, you have another year before Uncle Sam takes you to the cleaners again.Filing late? Take comfort in knowing that stars don’t always pay their taxes on time, either. Some attempt putting off their payments for years, amounting to millions of dollars in back taxes.



We’ve compiled some of Hollywood’s biggest offenders. From Nicolas Cage to Christie Brinkley, see which stars had the most money trouble with the IRS.

Give thanks you’ll—hopefully—never have to pay these fees.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.