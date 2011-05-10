15 Stocks Everyone Is Shorting Like Crazy

Netflix, Chipotle and GM have all made the list of 15 most shorted securities according to a recent note of UBS based on its clients.



Value investor Whitney Tilson had said last year that Netflix shares would drop and recently admitted he got it wrong. Wall Streeters however have said its time to sell the company’s stocks.

Companies that have made this list have been shorted because of high valuations, insider selling and market competition.

