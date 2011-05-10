15 Stocks Everyone Is Shorting Like Crazy

Netflix, Chipotle and GM have all made the list of 15 most shorted securities according to a recent note of UBS based on its clients.
Value investor Whitney Tilson had said last year that Netflix shares would drop and recently admitted he got it wrong. Wall Streeters however have said its time to sell the company’s stocks.
Companies that have made this list have been shorted because of high valuations, insider selling and market competition.
YTD return: -1.58%
Short per cent of float: 20.8%
Solar power took its biggest hit when Italian policy makers announced that they would review the scale and form of subsidy cuts for new projects. The solar industry depends on government incentives to make it competitive. Italy accounted for almost 13% of First Solar's overall sales in 2010 and the company has now warned of a tough second half of 2011, according to Reuters.
YTD return: +13.61%
Short per cent of float: 50.2%
Blackboard Inc an educational software company is considering selling itself after it received buyout offers, according to Reuters.
YTD return: +131.59%
Short per cent of float: 21%
This company is controversial due to its huge growth, sky-high valuations, and allegations of tricky accounting. It also faces increased competition in the single-serve coffee front.
YTD return: +0.72%
Short per cent of float: N/A
Value investor Whitney Tilson is short on Salesforce.com on account of insider selling, the company reportedly has the second highest level of insider selling in corporate America and on account of the company diluting shareholders according to Gurufocus.com. The company is also expected to lose market share as competition from Microsoft heats up.
YTD return: +35.44%
Short per cent of float: 20.8%
This company has been a murderer of short sellers, like Whitney Tilson, thanks to its rapid growth and crazy valuations. Competition continues to heat up from the likes of YouTube.
YTD return: -8.4%
Short per cent of float: 0.9%
Recent court rulings threaten to undercut bank plans to fight repurchase demands on a loan-by-loans basis. Bank of America's losses from its exposure to demands that it repurchase bad mortgages is estimated to be between $7 billion - $10 billion, according to Financial News.
YTD return: -10.76%
Short per cent of float: 9.3%
Best Buy's sales have dropped and analyst downgrades questioned the relevance of the brand's big-box electronics model, according to The Wall Street Journal. The company currently aims to shrink its U.S. big-box square footage by 10% and better position itself against retailing giant Amazon.
YTD return: +25.98%
Short per cent of float: 11.9%
Another rapid high flyer that has accumulated a ton of sceptics The operating margin for its stores also fell and U.S. prosecutors are investigating the hiring of illegal workers.
YTD return: -40.48%
Short per cent of float: 26.4%
Cree's Q3 earnings missed estimates and profits fell 58% in March the company downwardly revised its earnings expectations on account of lower sales of LED chips and other components, according to The Wall Street Journal.
YTD return: -14.76%
Short per cent of float: 4.3%
GM's earnings beat expectations in Q1 but there were significant concerns about global growth and channel stuffing.
YTD return: +8.54%
Short per cent of float: 1.4%
Kraft Foods is struggling in the U.S, and higher commodity costs threaten it like all food names.
YTD return: +13.76%
Short per cent of float: N/A
The company recently got whacked due to the fact that it's spending an enormous sum on cloud services -- investments that will take a while before paying off.
YTD return: +22.56%
Short per cent of float: 2%
Boeing reported 48 cancellations in 2011, higher than average figures and expects civil unrest in the Middle East and rising fuel prices to impact its orders, according to Reuters. The company also lost a $11 billion contract recently.
YTD return: +29.41%
Short per cent of float: 36.6%
fibre optic networkers have smoked a lot of bulls recently thanks to intense competition, and unique air pockets.
YTD return: -11.2%
Short per cent of float: 6.8%
64 million Frontier Communications shares have been sold short, according to Capital IQ. The company has a short interest of 6.4%, according to The Motley Fool.
